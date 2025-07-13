Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Lagos state - The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has swept the 20 local government areas and 37 local council development areas in the Lagos State local government elections.

The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) declared that the APC won all the chairmanship seats and 375 out of 376 councillorship seats.

As reported by Channels Television, LASIEC made the announcement on Sunday, July 13, 2025.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won only a single councilor seat at Ward D in Yaba.

According to LASIEC, 15 out of the 19 registered political parties in the country were confirmed to contest the chairmanship and councillorship positions.

