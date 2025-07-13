BREAKING: Lagos Independent Electoral Commission Declares Winners of LG Elections
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
Lagos state - The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has swept the 20 local government areas and 37 local council development areas in the Lagos State local government elections.
The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) declared that the APC won all the chairmanship seats and 375 out of 376 councillorship seats.
As reported by Channels Television, LASIEC made the announcement on Sunday, July 13, 2025.
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won only a single councilor seat at Ward D in Yaba.
According to LASIEC, 15 out of the 19 registered political parties in the country were confirmed to contest the chairmanship and councillorship positions.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.