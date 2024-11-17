The APC has been declared the winner of the 20 local government chairmanship election in Ogun

Babatunde Osibodu, the chairman of OGSIEC, announced the result on Sunday morning, November 17, adding that the total votes cast in the election were 396,641

According to Osibodu, the APC also swept all 236 councillorship seats in the state while commending security agencies for the peaceful conduct of the election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has made a clean sweep in the Ogun State local government elections, winning all 20 chairmanship seats. This victory was announced by the Chairman of Ogun State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC), Babatunde Osibodu, who expressed satisfaction with the peaceful conduct of the elections.

The APC's dominance extended to the councillorship positions as well, with the party winning all 236 seats in the Saturday, November 16 local government elections in the state.

According to Osibodu, the total number of votes cast in the chairmanship elections across the 20 local government areas was 396,641. The APC's victory was evident from the early announcements, with 17 results declared on Sunday morning and the remaining three announced later in the day.

Ogun electoral chairman praises council poll

The Guardian reported that the OGSIEC chairman praised the law enforcement agencies for their role in ensuring the success of the elections. The peaceful atmosphere during the elections was a notable aspect, contributing to the credibility of the process.

Governor Dapo Abiodun tweeted on Saturday, November 16, praising the exercise as a people exercise and praising the people of the state for their democratic attitude toward the poll.

The outcome of the local government elections in Ogun State is a significant development in Nigerian politics. The APC's dominance in the state will likely influence future elections, and the party's leadership will be looking to build on this momentum.

Ogun governor declares Friday as public holiday

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Ogun state government has announced that Friday, November 15, would be a public holiday in the state.

Governor Dapo Abiodun reportedly approved the work-free day for workers in the state to enable them to travel to their respective LG for the Saturday, November 16, council poll.

The council election will allow the people of the state to vote for 20 local government chairmen and 236 councillors for the wards.

