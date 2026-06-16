Ebonyi Gov Accused of Allegedly Deceiving Ezza Clan Ahead of 2027
- AEISCID accuses Governor Nwifuru of misleading the Ezza clan regarding 2031 power shift promises
- Governor's absence at Ezza Elders Council rally raises concerns about his commitment to succession plans
- Group criticizes state governance and calls for protection of democratic rights ahead of 2027 election
The Association of Ebonyi Indigenes Socio-Cultural in the Diaspora (AEISCID) has accused Ebonyi State Governor, Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, of allegedly misleading the Ezza clan with promises of supporting a power shift arrangement in 2031.
The group made the allegation in a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday, June 16, while reacting to recent political activities ahead of the 2027 governorship election in the state.
AEISCID said the governor’s absence at an endorsement rally organised by the Ezza Elders Council in Onueke raised concerns over the sincerity of the reported succession plan.
Group questions governor’s absence at rally
The organisation said it expected Governor Nwifuru to personally attend the event and publicly address the Ezza people on the alleged commitment.
“For us, nothing would have inspired greater confidence among the Ezza Ezekuna people than the governor personally attending the rally and making a direct public commitment to support the emergence of an Ezza son as governor in 2031,” the statement said.
The group argued that political power should not depend on promises or informal arrangements but on participation and democratic processes, the Guardian reported.
“Political power is not handed over based on sentiment or verbal assurances. Across history and democratic systems, power is earned through strategic participation, political organisation and the collective will of the people,” it stated.
AEISCID criticises governance claims
AEISCID also criticised the Ebonyi government’s performance, alleging that the state had witnessed developmental setbacks and raising concerns over the delayed completion of the Vanco flyover project.
The group further called on democratic institutions to protect political freedoms in the state, stressing that citizens should be allowed to participate freely in electoral activities.
“Democracy guarantees every Nigerian the right to contest elections, express political opinions and freely associate without intimidation or threats. These democratic principles must be protected at all times,” the statement added.
Ebonyi commissioner joins PDP
Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Commissioner for Project Monitoring in Ebonyi State, Mr Felix Igboke, has defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
Igboke said he defected to the PDP, bringing more than 10,000 of his supporters with him ahead of the 2027 elections.
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He previously worked as a senior correspondent at Vanguard Newspapers. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944