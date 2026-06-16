AEISCID accuses Governor Nwifuru of misleading the Ezza clan regarding 2031 power shift promises

Governor's absence at Ezza Elders Council rally raises concerns about his commitment to succession plans

Group criticizes state governance and calls for protection of democratic rights ahead of 2027 election

The Association of Ebonyi Indigenes Socio-Cultural in the Diaspora (AEISCID) has accused Ebonyi State Governor, Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, of allegedly misleading the Ezza clan with promises of supporting a power shift arrangement in 2031.

The group made the allegation in a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday, June 16, while reacting to recent political activities ahead of the 2027 governorship election in the state.

2027: Ebonyi Gov Accused of Allegedly Deceiving Ezza Clan Ahead of 2027

Source: Facebook

AEISCID said the governor’s absence at an endorsement rally organised by the Ezza Elders Council in Onueke raised concerns over the sincerity of the reported succession plan.

Group questions governor’s absence at rally

The organisation said it expected Governor Nwifuru to personally attend the event and publicly address the Ezza people on the alleged commitment.

“For us, nothing would have inspired greater confidence among the Ezza Ezekuna people than the governor personally attending the rally and making a direct public commitment to support the emergence of an Ezza son as governor in 2031,” the statement said.

The group argued that political power should not depend on promises or informal arrangements but on participation and democratic processes, the Guardian reported.

“Political power is not handed over based on sentiment or verbal assurances. Across history and democratic systems, power is earned through strategic participation, political organisation and the collective will of the people,” it stated.

AEISCID criticises governance claims

AEISCID also criticised the Ebonyi government’s performance, alleging that the state had witnessed developmental setbacks and raising concerns over the delayed completion of the Vanco flyover project.

The group further called on democratic institutions to protect political freedoms in the state, stressing that citizens should be allowed to participate freely in electoral activities.

“Democracy guarantees every Nigerian the right to contest elections, express political opinions and freely associate without intimidation or threats. These democratic principles must be protected at all times,” the statement added.

Ebonyi commissioner joins PDP

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Commissioner for Project Monitoring in Ebonyi State, Mr Felix Igboke, has defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Igboke said he defected to the PDP, bringing more than 10,000 of his supporters with him ahead of the 2027 elections.

Source: Legit.ng