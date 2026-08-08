A viral clip of Natasha Osawaru reportedly hiding her face behind a plant at an Abuja nightclub on Friday, August 7, 2026, made waves online

Natasha reportedly arrived wearing a black veil and dark shades and allegedly caused a scene outside the club before being taken inside

The incident followed reports of a clash involving 2Baba and Natasha at a Faze event in Abuja, with the artiste's management alleging abduction

A leaked video shared by blogger Cutiejuls has set Nigerian social media on fire, showing a woman identified as Natasha Idibia apparently concealing herself behind a potted plant at a nightclub in Abuja on the night of Friday, August 7, 2026.

In the footage, Natasha can be seen dressed in a black veil and dark shades, with musician Legend also present in the same shots.

2Baba and Natasha’s post-club encounter caught on video, stirring online reactions. Credit: @official2baba

Source: Instagram

According to reports, Legend took Natasha inside the venue to de-escalate tensions after she had allegedly stirred up considerable drama outside.

What Reportedly Happened at the Club

Per the account reported by Daily Post, the situation had already drawn police attention before the two went inside, with officers reportedly removing Natasha's associates from the scene. Once inside, Legend is said to have calmly informed her that their relationship was over.

The incident is connected to [wider reports of a clash involving 2Baba and Natasha at a Faze event in Abuja, where the artiste's management alleged that an abduction had taken place.

See the original post on Instagram that sparked the buzz:

Reactions From Fans Online

The post quickly racked up over 2,300 likes and more than 200 comments, with Nigerians weighing in on the drama:

@major2634562 wrote:

"She is the Jude in tuface life 😂"

@cally_girl2008 said:

"Cutie no go allow me brush before I enter amebo room this morning 😂😂"

@justagirl9ja reacted:

"Neeidibia don turn James bond on top legend matter 😂😂😂😂😂"

@major2634562 added in an edited comment:

"She go first thing say na reconciliation him won do 😂 but something is not adding up in this story 😂"

@ritasalem1 shared:

"And was still faking the smile 🫣🫣🫣🙄"

@_mercified22 commented:

"Legend must do, Natasha deal with him very well no gree for am."

@vykytoby wrote:

"Always acting like an undercover agent 😂😂😂😂"

2Baba's management team alleged that Natasha arrived with security personnel and thugs. Photos: 2baba/Natasha.

Source: Instagram

2baba and new wife Natasha Osawaru trend

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian music legend 2baba and his wife made the headlines of blogs following a recent event they attended.

A video, which captured how both the musician and the Edo State lawmaker behaved at the event, has circulated on social media.

Netizens were more engrossed with the ensemble Natsaha wore for the occasion, triggering reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng