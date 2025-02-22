The Peoples Democratic Party has been declared the winner in all the chairmanship and councillorship elections in all the 30 local government areas in Osun state.

Hashim Abioye, the chairman of the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSSIEC), announced the winner of the poll at a press conference in Osogbo, the Osun state capital on Wednesday, February 22.

Governor Ademola Adeleke's party, PDP has been declared the winner of all 30 LG election in Osun Photo Credit: @AAdeleke_01

Source: Twitter

Source: Legit.ng