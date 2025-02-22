Global site navigation

Politics

by  Bada Yusuf 1 min read

The Peoples Democratic Party has been declared the winner in all the chairmanship and councillorship elections in all the 30 local government areas in Osun state.

Hashim Abioye, the chairman of the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSSIEC), announced the winner of the poll at a press conference in Osogbo, the Osun state capital on Wednesday, February 22.

OSSIEC has announced the PDP as the winner of all the chairmanship and councillorship election in Osun state
Governor Ademola Adeleke's party, PDP has been declared the winner of all 30 LG election in Osun Photo Credit: @AAdeleke_01
