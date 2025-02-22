Breaking: Winners Finally Emerge in Osun LG Elections
The Peoples Democratic Party has been declared the winner in all the chairmanship and councillorship elections in all the 30 local government areas in Osun state.
Hashim Abioye, the chairman of the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSSIEC), announced the winner of the poll at a press conference in Osogbo, the Osun state capital on Wednesday, February 22.
More details coming...
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with 7 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Legit’s Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023). Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng