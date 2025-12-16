Winners have finally been announced in the Saturday, December 13, 2025, chairmanship and Councilorship elections in Borno State

The Borno State Independent Electoral Commission (BOSIEC) conducted council elections across the 27 local government areas of the State

The BOSIEC chairman, Dr. Tahir Shettima, shared more details about the election when addressing newsmen in Maiduguri on Monday night, December 15, 2025

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada

Maiduguri, Borno State - The Borno State Independent Electoral Commission (BOSIEC) has announced the results of the chairmanship and Councilorship elections.

The BOSIEC chairman, Dr. Tahir Shettima, said the elections were peacefully conducted across the 27 local government areas of the State.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) won all the chairmanship and Councilorship positions in the election.

As reported by The Nation, Shettima stated this while addressing journalists at the Commission’s headquarters in Maiduguri

Shettima explained that BOSIEC conducted the exercise in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Electoral Act 2022.

He called on the elected officials to ensure quality representation by delivering the dividends of democracy to the people at the grassroots.

It was gathered that the Chairmen will be sworn in at a later date.

The chairman commended all the political parties that participated in the elections on Saturday, December 13, 2025.

He also commended all other stakeholders, including security personnel, civil society organizations, journalists, and the Inter-Party Advisory Council of Borno State, for their commitment to the success of the exercise.

The Chairman specially commended Governor Babagana Umara Zulum for approving the resources for the conduct of the elections.

He also appreciated Governor Zulum for his commitment to entrenching Democracy at the local government level.

Source: Legit.ng