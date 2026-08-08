Rural Electrification Agency Chairman Ayodele Fayose linked Nigeria's population growth to the absence of electricity in rural communities

Fayose argued that without power, people go to bed early with no other options available to them

The REA chairman said solving the electricity problem would create nightlife and give people alternatives to staying home

Ayodele Fayose, former governor of Ekiti and the newly inaugurated Chairman of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), has drawn a direct connection between Nigeria's lack of electricity and its rising population, saying that darkness drives people indoors early and leaves them with few alternatives.

Fayose made the remarks while addressing the electricity situation in rural Nigeria, arguing that power supply has consequences that stretch far beyond lighting homes and powering appliances.

Nigerians react as Ayodele Fayose links Nigeria's population growth to poor electricity Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

Fayose links darkness to population growth

Fayose said:

"When you don't address the issue of electricity, by 7 o'clock it gets dark, and people start engaging with their wives, so the population doubles."

He explained that the absence of power creates a cycle in which going to bed early becomes a habit rather than a choice.

The former governor added:

"The simple problem is that, because there is no electricity, people go to bed early. Their minds are already prepared for it. If this is the only option available, they simply stay at home."

In his argument, the REA chairman argued that tackling electricity access would open up an entirely different pattern of behaviour in communities currently left in the dark after sunset.

Fayose said the solution was straightforward: "If we address the electricity problem, there will be nightlife."

Nigeria has one of the highest population growth rates in the world, and access to electricity remains a critical challenge across many states. The Rural Electrification Agency was established to extend power infrastructure to communities not connected to the national grid.

Nigerians react to Fayose's comment

The video of the former governor has started generating mixed reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Akínbọ̀bọ́lá wrote:

"This is an illogical statement, but I like how he’s raising two important problems that need to be solved at one. So, he acknowledges that they’re problems, and that they need solutions."

Tim commented:

"Nigeria needs policymakers discussing MW generation, grid stability, transmission capacity, distribution losses, metering, investment and industrial productivity, not reducing a national infrastructure crisis to what husbands and wives do after dark."

David of Yeweh said:

"See mentality! These are supposed to be leaders saddled with the responsibility of leading their people. The population boom is heavily in the North; are you afraid to say what idea runs their boom? Dey need to dominate, despite acute poverty."

Emmanuel Ogabidu tweeted:

"Why do people start sounding weird once they join politics or take up appointments?"

You can see the video of the former governor on X here:

Flashback: Fayose vows never to serve under Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ayo Fayose, in October 2025, publicly turned down an offer from President Bola Tinubu, insisting he had no interest in serving under the APC government.

The former Ekiti governor's recent appointment by Tinubu has raised questions about his earlier pledge to stay out of public office.

Fayose's brother, Isaac, has since criticised the former governor over the appointment by the APC-led federal government.

Source: Legit.ng