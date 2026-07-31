Luxembourg's government has outlined 10 distinct categories of people who are eligible to apply for Luxembourgish nationality through the option procedure

The categories cover a wide range of circumstances, from descendants of Luxembourgish nationals and spouses of citizens to long-term residents and volunteer soldiers

Each category carries its own set of conditions, including language requirements, residency periods, and civic integration courses

Luxembourg has published a detailed breakdown of who qualifies to apply for Luxembourgish nationality through the option procedure, covering ten distinct categories of people with ties to the country.

The Grand Duchy's official public portal outlines the full eligibility criteria, which range from family connections to long-term residency and even military service.

Luxembourg lists 10 categories of people eligible for its citizenship. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies for Luxembourgish nationality?

1. Adults with Luxembourgish parents or grandparents

Adults with a parent, adoptive parent, or grandparent who is or was a Luxembourgish national may apply if that nationality was never passed on to them directly.

2. Parents of Luxembourgish minors

Parents of Luxembourgish minor children are also eligible, provided they have lived legally in Luxembourg for at least five years, with the final year being uninterrupted, and can demonstrate knowledge of the Luxembourgish language.

3. Spouses of Luxembourgish nationals

People married to a Luxembourgish national may apply under the option procedure as well. If the applicant lives outside Luxembourg, a waiting period of three years of marriage immediately before the option declaration applies, though this is waived for those abroad due to a spouse holding a position granted by a Luxembourg public authority or an international organisation.

4. People born in Luxembourg

Persons born in Luxembourg can apply from the age of 12 if they have resided there legally for at least five consecutive years before the declaration.

5. Adults who schooled in Luxembourg

Adults who completed at least seven years of schooling within the Luxembourgish public school system, or an equivalent private curriculum, may also qualify provided they have lived in the country for at least 12 consecutive months immediately prior to applying.

6. Long-term residents in Luxembourg

Long-term residents who have legally lived in Luxembourg for a minimum of 20 years can apply, with the final year required to be uninterrupted. This category requires completion of an approved 24-hour introductory Luxembourgish language course certified by the Department of Adult Education.

Additional Pathways and Conditions

The seventh, eighth and ninth categories include adults who fulfilled obligations under a Welcome and Integration Contract, those who settled in Luxembourg before the age of 18, and adults holding stateless person status, refugee status, or subsidiary protection status.

Each of these three categories requires at least five years of legal residency with an uninterrupted final year, a passed Luxembourgish language test, and completion of the "Vivre ensemble au Grand-Duché de Luxembourg" civic course.

Volunteer soldiers who have completed at least one year of certified good and loyal service in the Luxembourg army form the tenth and final category.

Across all categories, applicants must meet a condition of good repute. Nationality is refused if an applicant has provided false information during the process or has received a criminal or custodial sentence of 12 months or more, or a suspended sentence of 24 months or more, either in Luxembourg or abroad.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng