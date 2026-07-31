Kaduna Governor Uba Sani named Jerry Adams, head of the state's Internal Revenue Service, as his deputy governorship candidate on July 28, 2026

Donald Okwuosa said Governor Sani's Muslim/Christian ticket breaks the precedent set by former Governor El-Rufai, who ran a Muslim/Muslim ticket in Kaduna State

The analyst said Adams' selection is a direct response to the political threat posed by ADC candidate Isa Ashiru, who also chose a Christian running mate from Southern Kaduna

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - A public affairs analyst, Donald Okwuosa, has highlighted the implications of Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani picking a Christian, Jerry Adams, as his deputy governorship candidate ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Adams currently serves as the Executive Chairman of the Kaduna State Internal Revenue Service.

Political shifts in Kaduna as Governor Uba Sani picks a Christian running mate. Photo credit: @ubasanius

Source: Twitter

Governor Sani's choice produces a Muslim/Christian ticket for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna, a state where religion has long shaped electoral politics.

Okwuosa said Southern Kaduna, in particular, is home to a significant Christian majority, and excluding this bloc from the ticket would risk deepening existing grievances over representation.

He stated this during an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on Thursday, July 30, 2026.

Breaking from El-Rufai's template

Okwuosa said the decision draws a clear contrast with the approach of Uba Sani's predecessor, Mallam Nasiru El-Rufai, who ran a Muslim/Muslim ticket during his time in office — a move that attracted considerable criticism from Christian communities across the state.

According to Okwuosa, pairing himself with a Christian deputy, Governor Sani distances his administration from that controversy and positions himself as a unifying figure in a state where religious tensions have historically affected both politics and security.

Sani won the 2023 governorship election against the PDP and others by a narrow margin.

The result was initially declared inconclusive before he was eventually confirmed the winner, with a vote difference of roughly 2,000 — underlining how competitive the Kaduna political landscape remains.

Okwuosa says Uba Sani's bold move gives goodwill to Kaduna Christians. Photo credit: @ubasanius

Source: Twitter

Impact on 2027 guber race

The public analyst said the timing of the Adams announcement as Governor Sani's running mate appears partly tactical.

He recounted that the ADC candidate, Isa Ashiru, had already moved to secure Christian support by selecting a running mate from Southern Kaduna.

Okwuosa said Ashiru's choice threatened to erode the APC's appeal among voters in the region, making Sani's response both a political and symbolic one.

Speaking further, he said beyond the electoral arithmetic, the Muslim/Christian pairing is expected to ease concerns among Christian communities about marginalisation, fostering a broader sense of inclusion within the state's governance structure.

Okwuosa highlighted that Governor Sani's decision advances religious balance, reduces tensions around an alleged Islamisation narrative, and strengthens the case for continued APC leadership in Kaduna heading into 2027.

"‎In conclusion, this choice of a Muslim/Christian ticket gives Uba Sani the votes and goodwill of the Kaduna Christians. Also, reduces the strength of any opposition, upholding his power of incumbency and the APC structure."

Kaduna governor seeks Christian running mate

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Sani resolved to run on a faith-balanced ticket ahead of the 2027 elections.

Sources say the deputy governorship slot will stay with Southern Kaduna, with a Christian candidate among those shortlisted.

A public affairs analyst and an Islamic cleric have both weighed in on the religious sensitivity surrounding the decision ahead of the 2027 election.

Source: Legit.ng