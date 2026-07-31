The United Kingdom (UK) government shared a step-by-step breakdown of what applicants can expect after filing for divorce in 2026

The process differs depending on whether the divorce application was filed jointly by the couple or by one spouse alone

According to the British government, a mandatory 20-week waiting period applies before either party can move to the next stage of the divorce proceedings

The UK government has published guidance explaining what happens after a person submits a divorce application, covering both joint and sole applicants, and this applies in 2026.

Once an application is received, the court checks it for accuracy. If everything is in order, applicants receive a notice confirming the application has been issued, a court-stamped copy, a case number, and an acknowledgement of receipt.

UK government explains the next steps couples should expect after filing for divorce. Photo Credit: Ullstein Bild, Dan Kitwood

Source: Getty Images

Joint applications: 20-week wait applies

For couples who apply together, the process is relatively straightforward after the initial checks.

Both spouses receive the relevant court documents and must then wait 20 weeks from the date the application was issued before they can apply for a conditional order, which is the next formal step in ending the marriage.

Sole applications: Spouse must respond

When only one spouse files, the court sends the divorce application directly to the other party along with an acknowledgement of service notification.

That person has 14 days to confirm whether they agree with the divorce or plan to dispute it.

If they agree, the sole applicant can proceed to apply for a conditional order after the 20-week waiting period has passed. If the spouse wishes to dispute the divorce, they must complete an answer form setting out a genuine legal reason for doing so.

Simply not wanting the divorce or attempting to delay it does not count as a valid ground for disputing it. In such cases, the matter may be referred to court.

If the spouse fails to submit an answer form despite disputing the divorce, the applicant may still continue the process and apply for a conditional order.

Where a spouse does not respond at all, the government advises the applicant to reach out to them directly, where it is safe to do so, as responses can still be accepted after the deadline. If there is still no reply, the court will contact the applicant and advise on the available next steps.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UK government had explained a key decision every couple must make before filing for a divorce.

UK divorce application fee revealed

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK had revealed the cost of applying for a divorce.

According to official government guidance, the fee becomes non-refundable once the court issues a notice confirming that the divorce application has been received and processed.

The British government, via its official website, stated that people on a low income or receiving certain benefits may be eligible for a fee reduction or waiver.

Source: Legit.ng