A Kano State High Court found Saudat Jibrin guilty of culpable hom!cide after a 14-month trial

Jibrin allegedly poisoned her husband's zobo drink and attacked him with a knife nine days after their wedding

The Kano Attorney General described the conviction as a significant milestone in the state's criminal justice system

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Kano State - 19-year-old Saudat Jibrin has been sentenced to death by hanging for killing her husband, Salisu Idris, less than two weeks into their marriage in Kano State.

Justice Maryam Sabo of the Kano State High Court ruled that the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.

Court sentences bride to death for killing husband in Kano State. Photo credit: @SIKAOFFICIAL1

Source: Twitter

As reported by Channels Television, Justice Sabo delivered the verdict on Thursday following a 14-month trial,

The court held that the severity of the crime warranted the maximum penalty under the law.

The judge noted that such sentences serve as a warning to others. Jibrin was also informed of her right to appeal within the legally allowed period.

How the crime unfolded

Jibrin, a resident of Kumbotso Local Government Area in Kano State, was arrested in May 2025 and charged with a single count of culpable homic1de, which the prosecution said violated Section 221(a) of the Penal Code.

Lead prosecutor Lamido Abba Sorondinki told the court that Jibrin allegedly laced her husband's zobo drink with poison and then stabbed him with a knife at around 9 p.m. on the night of the incident.

The attack resulted in Idris's death, prompting police to open an investigation that led directly to her arrest. The state called two witnesses to support its case during the trial.

Defence plea and attorney general's reaction

Defence counsel Abdulfatah Muhammad urged the court to show mercy, telling Justice Sabo that his client had reformed during her time in custody.

He said Jibrin had memorised the Holy Qur'an while detained and appealed for compassion.

Barrister Muhammad noted that she is the eldest child in her family and a key source of support for her younger siblings. The court was unmoved by the plea.

Kano State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Abdulkarim Kabiru Maude (SAN), welcomed the ruling as a significant moment for criminal justice in the state.

In a post on his Facebook account, he praised prosecutor Sorondinki, a Deputy Director of Civil Litigation, for his professionalism and diligence throughout the proceedings.

"This conviction is another clear demonstration of our resolve to ensure that anyone who violates the law is held accountable, irrespective of status or circumstance."

The case drew widespread public attention because of the unusual circumstances surrounding the death, which took place just nine days after the couple's wedding.

Kano court delivers harsh verdict as bride sentenced to death

Source: Original

Woman cuts boyfriend's manhood at Kano hotel

Recall that police operatives arrested 25-year-old Maimunatu Idris for allegedly attacking her boyfriend with a sharp knife at Durbar Hotel, Badawa in Kano State.

The suspect reportedly lured her boyfriend to the hotel after learning he planned to marry another woman, according to an eyewitness.

The victim was taken to Abubakar Imam Urology Hospital, where he is receiving treatment as police investigation continues.

Woman allegedly kills cheating husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that a Delta state woman allegedly killed her husband over suspected infidelity, using a machete.

The suspect also killed her husband’s girlfriend and seriously injured a neighbour who tried to intervene.

The woman was subsequently arrested by the police and was put in custody as investigations were launched.

Source: Legit.ng