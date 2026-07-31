22-year-old twins from Bradford walked the stage together at Keele University to collect their biomedical science degrees

The twin brothers celebrated choosing the same university and course, saying it was in shared interests rather than one influencing the other

Both brothers have shared a fresh update about their life as they continue to walk side by side

Adrian and Ainsley Dondo, 22-year-old twin brothers from Bradford, England, turned heads at their graduation ceremony after completing the same degree at the same university.

The brothers graduated from Keele University with degrees in biomedical science, walking the stage just moments apart to collect their diplomas.

Twin brothers graduate from the same school and bag the same degree. Photo credit: Adrian Dondo and Ainsley Dondo

Source: UGC

Twins bag same degree in same university

Born only one minute apart, the pair said the decision to attend the same institution and study the same subject was never forced.

"It wasn't so much that one of us influenced the other — we both shared the same interests and ambitions, which naturally led us to the same degree," Ainsley told the university

Choosing Keele came down to both its strong reputation for biomedical science and a deeper personal reason: neither brother wanted to face university alone. Adrian explained that after years of growing up side by side, separating for higher education simply did not feel right.

He said:

"Initially, the whole idea was to stick together. University was a massive thing moving on from the [high school] life. We had always been abiding with each other then. To go to university, it didn't make sense for us to separate."

Living in neighbouring rooms in university housing, the brothers found that having each other nearby made the academic pressure far easier to manage. They revised together, attended the same lectures, and kept each other accountable on days when motivation ran low.

"Studying alongside each other made the whole experience feel much less daunting," Adrian said. "If one of us wasn't feeling up to attending a lecture or starting coursework, the other would give that extra push to stay on track."

Graduate twins shares achievements together

For Adrian, crossing the stage at graduation with his twin directly behind him was a moment that felt almost unreal. "It felt surreal," he said. "Walking down that aisle hearing my name was great, and knowing my brother was right behind felt great."

With internships in Milton Keynes now lined up for both of them, the brothers acknowledge that a professional separation may eventually come. As Ainsley put it, "The only time we'll be separated is in an actual job now."

Twin siblings graduate from University of Ibadan

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a young man and his sister, who are twins, received different grades as they completed their studies at the University of Ibadan.

The twin siblings did not graduate from the same department either, with one graduating with a bachelor's degree in industrial and production engineering and the other, a bachelor's in electrical and electronics engineering.

Source: Legit.ng