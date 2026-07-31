The 2027 Nigerian presidential election is less than 7 months away, with three major candidates already in the race

Analyst notes Tinubu holds the advantage of incumbency, the APC's dominance in 31 states, and control of key institutions

Peter Obi is described as having the strongest national favourability, while Atiku faces mounting odds against his candidacy

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - With Nigeria's 2027 presidential election less than seven months away, the race is already taking shape around three familiar names: incumbent President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar, and Peter Obi of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

Political analyst Donald Okwuosa assessed the chances of the three main contenders ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

2027 election forecast: Analyst rates the chances of Tinubu, Atiku, and Peter Obi. Photo credit: @atiku/Mr Peter Obi/@OfficialABAT

Source: Twitter

Tinubu's incumbency advantage

Okwuosa said President Tinubu enters the contest with enormous structural advantages.

He noted that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) currently controls about 31 states and holds a commanding presence in the National Assembly, giving the president significant leverage heading into the election cycle.

He stated this during an exclusive chat with Legit.ng over the weekend.

According to Okwuosa, beyond party reach, Tinubu has direct influence over key national institutions, a factor that political observers say could prove decisive in how the election plays out.

Tinubu's track record as a politician known for aggressive campaigning and an uncompromising approach to electoral contests makes him a formidable figure in any race he enters.

Atiku faces an uphill battle

Atiku, who finished second in both the 2019 and 2023 presidential elections, is seeking another shot at the presidency. However, the odds appear stacked against him this time.

Okwuosa recounted that the presidential ticket for both 2023 and 2027 has been informally zoned to the South by leading opposition forces, yet Atiku, who hails from the Northeast, has chosen to contest regardless.

Atiku's ADC is also facing internal difficulties. Perhaps most damaging is the recent political alliance between Rabiu Kwankwaso and Peter Obi, which is expected to cut significantly into Atiku's support base in the Northwest, a region where he had previously performed well.

Peter Obi's national appeal

Obi, a two-time former governor and the Labour Party's 2023 presidential candidate, is again seeking the presidency.

The political analyst described him as the candidate with the broadest national favourability among the three.

In a scenario where the elections are free and transparent, with results uploaded in real time, observers believe Obi would be competitive across the entire South and North Central regions.

Okwuosa said Kwankwaso's support is expected to extend his reach into the Northwest as well.

The major challenge for Obi remains the weight of incumbency and the machinery that comes with it, factors that could work against him regardless of popular sentiment.

With several months still to go, the Nigerian political landscape remains fluid, and significant shifts in alliances, party structures, and voter sentiment are still possible before election day.

Analyst dissects the political fortunes of Tinubu, Atiku, and Obi ahead of the 2027 election. Photo credit: @atiku/@OfficialABAT/Mr Peter Obi

Source: Twitter

Ganduje: Atiku, Peter Obi cannot defeat Tinubu

Recall that the former APC national chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, explained that neither Atiku nor Obi has the grassroots machinery to win northern support.

Ganduje spoke at a public event in Kano, praising the north as the decisive factor in every Nigerian presidential election.

The former Kano governor called on INEC to tighten party registration requirements, arguing that only viable parties should contest elections.

Uzodimma hints at 2027 election winner

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Imo Governor Hope Uzodimma declared that residents of the state have made up their minds concerning the 2027 elections.

Governor Uzodimma defended President Tinubu's decision to remove the fuel subsidy in May 2023.

In a video, Senator Uzodimma, governor of Imo since 2020, spoke on the state's internally generated revenue (IGR).

Source: Legit.ng