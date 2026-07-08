The 2026 FIFA World Cup has reached the quarter-final stage as the tournament approaches its end

France, Spain, Argentina, England, Norway, Morocco, Switzerland and Belgium are the eight teams left

Legit.ng looks at each matchup and analyses the likely winners and eventual semi-finalists before the games

The 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada is approaching the end as it has reached the quarter-final stage with eight teams left in the competition.

Tournament favourites France, Spain, Argentina and England are among the teams left, with Norway, Morocco, Belgium and Switzerland completing the list.

Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring France's winner against Paraguay. Photo by Masashi Hara.

Source: Getty Images

France will face Morocco in a repeat of the 2022 FIFA World Cup semi-final, and Spain will take on Belgium after the Red Devils dispatched co-hosts USA.

Defending champions Argentina will face Switzerland, who are in the quarter-final for the first time in 72 years, as noted by The New York Times, while the Three Lions will take on Norway.

Legit.ng predicts the winner of each of the quarter-final matches.

World Cup quarter-final prediction

France vs Morocco

France have been one of the best teams at this year’s tournament, and Morocco have also been great and are the only African nation left at the quarter-final stage.

Les Bleus defeated the Atlas Lions 2-0 in Qatar in the semi-final, ending their historic run, making this year’s match even more interesting for both sides.

The two sides have met six times; France won four times, Morocco won once, and the other ended in a draw. Didier Deschamps' side are favourites to win this match.

Spain vs Belgium

Spain are the only team in this tournament who are yet to concede and defeated Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal in the Round of 16 to book a date with Belgium.

La Roja were the favourites to win the World Cup in many pre-tournament predictions and remain in contention to win, with their opponents Belgium a rather surprising presence in the quarter-final.

As noted by London Evening Standard, they have met 22 times; Spain won 12, Belgium won five and five ended in a draw. Luis de la Fuente’s side are favourites to beat the Red Devils again.

Norway vs England

Erling Haaland scored two late goals to help Norway eliminate Brazil from the tournament, while England battled hard for a 3-2 win over co-hosts Mexico.

England’s chances of making it “come home” have increased after reaching the last eight, while Norway, in their first tournament since 1998, reached the last eight.

The two sides have met 12 times in previous matches. Norway won two, three ended in a draw, while England have won seven and are favourites to make it eight.

Argentina vs Switzerland

Defending champions Argentina have not been at their best in the knockout stages were tested by Cape Verde in the Round of 32 and were almost eliminated by Egypt in the Round of 16.

Lionel Messi's Argentina continues the defence of their World Cup title. Photo by Justin Setterfield.

Source: Getty Images

Regardless, they remain one of the leading favourites at the tournament, and with Switzerland aiming to reach their first semi-final, it sets up a potential thriller.

The Red Crosses have a chance to pull an upset against Lionel Messi’s side, but the Copa America champions are favourites to extend their seven-game unbeaten streak against the Swiss.

Supercomputer predicts World Cup winner

Legit.ng predicted that Opta's supercomputer predicted the 2026 FIFA World Cup winner after the tournament reached the quarter-final stage.

All right teams have a chance of winning the trophy, with France, Spain, Argentina and England having the better chance as they were at the start of the tournament.

Source: Legit.ng