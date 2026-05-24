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2027 Elections: Lagos LGA Chairman Reacts as Tinubu Clinches APC Presidential Ticket
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2027 Elections: Lagos LGA Chairman Reacts as Tinubu Clinches APC Presidential Ticket

by  Nurudeen Lawal
2 min read
  • The Ikorodu local government chairman, Ladega, has congratulated President Bola Tinubu on securing the APC’s 2027 presidential ticket
  • He described the nomination as an endorsement of Tinubu’s leadership and ongoing reforms under the Renewed Hope agenda
  • The council also reaffirmed its support for the federal government’s development efforts

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Ikorodu, Lagos state - The executive chairman of Ikorodu local government in Lagos state, Hon. Prince Adedayo Ladega, has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his emergence as the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2027 general election.

In a statement issued by his chief press secretary, Akeem Mustapha, Ladega described the development as an affirmation of what he called the president’s leadership record and national influence.

Ikorodu Local Government, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, APC 2027 presidential ticket, Adedayo Ladega, Lagos politics, Renewed Hope agenda, Nigeria political news
Prince Adedayo Ladega congratulates President Tinubu, describing his APC 2027 presidential ticket as a strong affirmation of his leadership. Photo credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Adedayo Ladega
Source: Facebook

“Renewed Hope” agenda praised

Ladega said President Tinubu’s leadership continues to shape national direction through what he described as bold and reform-driven policies.

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He noted that ongoing economic and institutional reforms under the administration had helped to strengthen public confidence in the government’s “Renewed Hope” agenda.

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Abia APC reacts to outcome of party's primary election as Tinubu gets certificate of return

The council chairman added that the reforms were aimed at stabilising the economy and expanding opportunities for Nigerians across different sectors.

Ladega reaffirms support for Tinubu

The Ikorodu council boss also expressed confidence in the president’s capacity to deliver what he described as sustainable development and national progress.

He said the local government would continue to support initiatives aligned with the federal government’s development priorities.

Ikorodu Local Government, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, APC 2027 presidential ticket, Adedayo Ladega, Lagos politics, Renewed Hope agenda, Nigeria political news
President Tinubu wins the APC presidential ticket ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: @DOlusegun
Source: Twitter

Abia APC reacts to outcome of party's primary election

In a related development, the APC Abia chapter has congratulated President Bola Tinubu on what it described as his resounding victory at the party’s presidential primaries held across the 184 wards of the state on Saturday, May 23, 2026.

Legit.ng reported that, ahead of the 2027 elections, Tinubu reportedly secured a total of 161,005 votes to defeat his sole rival, Stanley Osifo, who polled 1,007 votes at the conclusion of the exercise.

The Abia APC said the peaceful conduct and overwhelming participation recorded during the primaries reflected the confidence and trust party members and supporters in the state have in President Tinubu’s leadership and his “Renewed Hope” agenda.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Nurudeen Lawal avatar

Nurudeen Lawal (Head of Politics and Current Affairs Desk) Nurudeen Lawal is an AFP-certified journalist with a wealth of experience spanning over 8 years. He received his B/Arts degree in Literature in English from OAU. Lawal is the Head of the Politics/CA Desk at Legit.ng. He previously worked at Lantern Books and Saraba Magazine. Lawal was named the Political Desk Head of the Year (Nigeria Media Nite-Out Award 2023). Lawal is a member of the Oxford Climate Journalism Network. He is also a certified fact-checker (Dubawa fellowship, 2020). Contact him at lawal.nurudeen@corp.legit.ng or +2348054399455.

Tags:
Bola TinubuAPCLagos State
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