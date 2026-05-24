The Ikorodu local government chairman, Ladega, has congratulated President Bola Tinubu on securing the APC’s 2027 presidential ticket

He described the nomination as an endorsement of Tinubu’s leadership and ongoing reforms under the Renewed Hope agenda

The council also reaffirmed its support for the federal government’s development efforts

Ikorodu, Lagos state - The executive chairman of Ikorodu local government in Lagos state, Hon. Prince Adedayo Ladega, has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his emergence as the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2027 general election.

In a statement issued by his chief press secretary, Akeem Mustapha, Ladega described the development as an affirmation of what he called the president’s leadership record and national influence.

Prince Adedayo Ladega congratulates President Tinubu, describing his APC 2027 presidential ticket as a strong affirmation of his leadership. Photo credits: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Adedayo Ladega

Source: Facebook

“Renewed Hope” agenda praised

Ladega said President Tinubu’s leadership continues to shape national direction through what he described as bold and reform-driven policies.

He noted that ongoing economic and institutional reforms under the administration had helped to strengthen public confidence in the government’s “Renewed Hope” agenda.

The council chairman added that the reforms were aimed at stabilising the economy and expanding opportunities for Nigerians across different sectors.

Ladega reaffirms support for Tinubu

The Ikorodu council boss also expressed confidence in the president’s capacity to deliver what he described as sustainable development and national progress.

He said the local government would continue to support initiatives aligned with the federal government’s development priorities.

President Tinubu wins the APC presidential ticket ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: @DOlusegun

Source: Twitter

Abia APC reacts to outcome of party's primary election

In a related development, the APC Abia chapter has congratulated President Bola Tinubu on what it described as his resounding victory at the party’s presidential primaries held across the 184 wards of the state on Saturday, May 23, 2026.

Legit.ng reported that, ahead of the 2027 elections, Tinubu reportedly secured a total of 161,005 votes to defeat his sole rival, Stanley Osifo, who polled 1,007 votes at the conclusion of the exercise.

The Abia APC said the peaceful conduct and overwhelming participation recorded during the primaries reflected the confidence and trust party members and supporters in the state have in President Tinubu’s leadership and his “Renewed Hope” agenda.

Source: Legit.ng