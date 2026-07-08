The House of Representatives erupted in chaos over a motion to summon President Tinubu

Federal lawmakers clash over Ogunjimi's circular halting payments for constituency projects

Hon Benedict Etanabene called for presidential accountability on 2025 budget implementation

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Proceedings in the House of Representatives turned rowdy over a motion seeking to summon President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The federal lawmakers disagreed over a motion during plenary on Wednesday, July 8, 2026.

As reported by TheCable, Hon Benedict Etanabene raised a point of privilege to draw the attention of the house to a June 29 circular issued by Shamseldeen Ogunjimi, the accountant-general of the federation.

According to the memo, Ogunjimi directed all federal ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) to immediately stop processing payments for constituency and zonal intervention projects (ZIPs) unless they have been formally vetted by the Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs.

The lawmaker representing Okpe/Sapele/Uvwie federal constituency in Delta State urged the House to summon President Tinubu to speak on the delay in implementing the 2025 budget.

He added that the circular would further hamper the execution of the Appropriation Act.

Source: Legit.ng