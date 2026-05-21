A support group for APC aspirant Gbolahan Bago-Stowe has accused Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of attempting to influence the outcome of the Somolu Constituency I primary election

The group alleged irregularities and disputes in four wards, including claims that non-party members participated in the exercise

Governor Sanwo-Olu and APC officials have not responded to the allegations at the time of filing this report

Somolu, Lagos state - A support group loyal to Lagos State House of Assembly aspirant Gbolahan Bago-Stowe has accused the Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, of attempting to influence the outcome of the All Progressives Congress (APC) direct primary election for Somolu Constituency I in favour of incumbent lawmaker Abiodun Orekoya.

The allegations were made by the Gbolahan Bago-Stowe Support Group during a briefing with journalists at Ward D, Oke Meta Primary School in Bajulaiye, Somolu, on Wednesday, May 20.

Sanwo-Olu Accused of Interfering in APC Somolu Primary as Dispute Deepens

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The group’s spokesperson, Rasak Raji, claimed that disputes emerged in four wards (D, E, H and I) after supporters of Bago-Stowe raised concerns over the conduct of the exercise.

Raji alleged that individuals who were not recognised as APC members participated in the voting process in some wards, a claim that could not be independently verified.

He further alleged that photocopies of party membership cards were distributed to some voters in an attempt to influence the outcome of the primary election.

According to him, tensions escalated when supporters of Bago-Stowe resisted what they described as attempts to compromise the credibility of the direct primary.

APC primary: Claims over unsigned results

Raji said voting was successfully concluded in Wards A and B, where he claimed Bago-Stowe secured victories and result sheets were signed by agents representing the three aspirants in the contest.

However, he alleged that the remaining wards became contentious after it appeared the race was becoming unfavourable to Orekoya, who is seeking a second term ticket in the Lagos State House of Assembly.

He claimed that elections in the disputed wards were disrupted and that agents representing Bago-Stowe and another aspirant, Remi Ogbara, refused to endorse the results.

“The returning officer rejected the results from the remaining wards because the agents did not sign them,” Raji told reporters.

Legit.ng could not independently confirm the allegations, and Governor Sanwo-Olu, Orekoya or APC officials have not reacted at the time of filing this report.

Allegations of pressure on returning officer

The support group also alleged that pressure was being mounted on the returning officer to accept and announce the disputed results in favour of Orekoya.

Raji claimed the returning officer initially indicated reluctance to accept the contested results before leaving the venue.

He said the group believed any attempt to declare results from the disputed wards without agreement from party agents could deepen tensions within the party.

The APC has yet to issue an official statement on the allegations or the status of the Somolu Constituency I primary election.

Sanwo-Olu Accused of Interfering in APC Somolu Primary as Dispute Deepens

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Bago-Stowe, a former chairman of Somolu Local Government, is contesting the APC ticket for the constituency ahead of the 2027 Lagos State House of Assembly election. Other aspirants include Orekoya and Remi Ogbara.

Source: Legit.ng