The presidency has criticised former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi over his pledge to serve only one term if elected president, saying his political history shows inconsistency

Presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga dismissed the promise, insisting that Obi’s past political decisions show a pattern of broken loyalty

Obi recently joined the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) and could potentially run alongside Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Bayo Onanuga, special adviser on information and strategy to President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, May 14, criticised Peter Obi, former governor of Anambra, over his constant vow to serve only one four-year term if elected President of Nigeria.

Speaking in a video interview with News Central, Obi, a chieftain of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), had said he would fulfil his promise of a one-term presidency if elected to power for the sake os stability.

Bayo Onanuga criticises Peter Obi’s one-term presidency pledge following interview remarks on 2027 ambition and national stability. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Peter Obi restates one-term vow

Asked why he would opt for a single term despite being legally entitled to two four-year terms, Obi responded:

"For stability. Even with a gun in my head, I would not stay a day longer than four years."

Criticising the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of President Tinubu, the Obidient Movement convener condemned the Nigerian leader's borrowing policy, warning that debt used to fund consumption rather than production is damaging the country’s economic future. According to him, the ruling administration "failed in everything."

He said:

"What we have now is only two years that somebody used to borrow more than all the previous governments put together. It is only two years that Nigeria (sic) have entered into the hungriest countries of the world."

Continuing, Obi faulted Tinubu’s handling of the security challenges in the country.

He challenged the commander-in-chief to take a shift toward practical action amid the killings by gunmen.

Obi said:

"A president of Nigeria can stay in Abuja and 200 people die in Jos, or in Nigeria, or in Benue, and you are still sitting here."

He asked the president to go to the theatre of war, 'to know how to contribute'.

A promo clip of Obi’s interview can be watched below via X:

Presidency criticises Obi over one-term vow

But reacting, the Nigerian presidency, through Onanuga, flayed Obi, saying he is fond of making fake promises.

Onanuga tweeted via his verified handle:

"If you believe Peter Obi’s promise to serve only one term as president, you’ll believe anything.

"Consider his record: while in APGA, he famously placed himself under a self-curse, vowing never to leave the party that made him governor. He gave his word to the Ikemba (referring to Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu), even on his deathbed, swearing loyalty and fidelity to APGA. Yet, Peter Obi’s pledges have always been short-lived. He ultimately abandoned APGA for the PDP, and since then, he has drifted from one political platform to another, a political rolling stone."

Presidency questions Peter Obi’s one-term promise amid reactions to his pledge to serve a single four-year term if elected Nigeria’s president. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

The presidential spokesman added:

"By his own actions, Peter Obi has shown that his word cannot be trusted. His promises are as fleeting as his political allegiances."

Read more on Peter Obi:

Eliyah foresees Peter Obi landslide victory

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Rev. Solomon Emeka Eliyah prophesied that Nigerian presidential hopeful Obi would secure 70% of the total votes in the 2027 presidential election.

Eliyah also predicted that the election results would face legal challenges, stating that he saw the outcome being “announced in the court."

Source: Legit.ng