Just In: Tinubu’s Camp Reacts as Obi Gives Reason for One-Term Presidency Vow ahead of 2027 election
- The presidency has criticised former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi over his pledge to serve only one term if elected president, saying his political history shows inconsistency
- Presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga dismissed the promise, insisting that Obi’s past political decisions show a pattern of broken loyalty
- Obi recently joined the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) and could potentially run alongside Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
FCT, Abuja - Bayo Onanuga, special adviser on information and strategy to President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, May 14, criticised Peter Obi, former governor of Anambra, over his constant vow to serve only one four-year term if elected President of Nigeria.
Speaking in a video interview with News Central, Obi, a chieftain of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), had said he would fulfil his promise of a one-term presidency if elected to power for the sake os stability.
Peter Obi restates one-term vow
Asked why he would opt for a single term despite being legally entitled to two four-year terms, Obi responded:
"For stability. Even with a gun in my head, I would not stay a day longer than four years."
Criticising the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of President Tinubu, the Obidient Movement convener condemned the Nigerian leader's borrowing policy, warning that debt used to fund consumption rather than production is damaging the country’s economic future. According to him, the ruling administration "failed in everything."
He said:
"What we have now is only two years that somebody used to borrow more than all the previous governments put together. It is only two years that Nigeria (sic) have entered into the hungriest countries of the world."
Continuing, Obi faulted Tinubu’s handling of the security challenges in the country.
He challenged the commander-in-chief to take a shift toward practical action amid the killings by gunmen.
Obi said:
"A president of Nigeria can stay in Abuja and 200 people die in Jos, or in Nigeria, or in Benue, and you are still sitting here."
He asked the president to go to the theatre of war, 'to know how to contribute'.
A promo clip of Obi’s interview can be watched below via X:
Presidency criticises Obi over one-term vow
But reacting, the Nigerian presidency, through Onanuga, flayed Obi, saying he is fond of making fake promises.
Onanuga tweeted via his verified handle:
"If you believe Peter Obi’s promise to serve only one term as president, you’ll believe anything.
"Consider his record: while in APGA, he famously placed himself under a self-curse, vowing never to leave the party that made him governor. He gave his word to the Ikemba (referring to Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu), even on his deathbed, swearing loyalty and fidelity to APGA. Yet, Peter Obi’s pledges have always been short-lived. He ultimately abandoned APGA for the PDP, and since then, he has drifted from one political platform to another, a political rolling stone."
The presidential spokesman added:
"By his own actions, Peter Obi has shown that his word cannot be trusted. His promises are as fleeting as his political allegiances."
Read more on Peter Obi:
- ADC presidential ticket: Amaechi makes strategic move amid Atiku-Obi debate
- Did Kwankwaso agree to be Peter Obi’s running mate in 2027? Here is what we know
- How Tinubu allegedly made Peter Obi a very wealthy man, Reno Omokri speaks
Eliyah foresees Peter Obi landslide victory
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Rev. Solomon Emeka Eliyah prophesied that Nigerian presidential hopeful Obi would secure 70% of the total votes in the 2027 presidential election.
Eliyah also predicted that the election results would face legal challenges, stating that he saw the outcome being “announced in the court."
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.