The leader of the Kwankwasiyya movement, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has alleged plans from Lagos to colonise the northern region

The former Kano governor accused some Lagos politicians of interfering in the emirship tussle in Kano

Legit.ng reports that Kwankwaso’s comments reflected deeper concerns about the alleged regional imbalance in governance and traditional institutions, particularly under the current administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Kano, Kano state - Rabiu Kwankwaso has alleged that there is an attempt by some individuals in Lagos to “impose taxes and take away our taxes from Kano”.

As reported by Vanguard on Monday, November 18, Kwankwaso, an ex-Kano governor spoke on Sunday, November 17, 2024, at the convocation ceremony at Skyline University, Kano.

Rabiu Kwankwaso has accused Lagos of attempting to dominate other regions in the country, particularly Kano state.

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) in the 2023 election accused some unnamed persons in Lagos of trying to “colonise” northern Nigeria.

A video of Kwankwaso speaking on the alleged 'colonisation' agenda is trending on X (formerly Twitter).

Vanguard quotes Kwankwaso as saying:

“Today, we can see very clearly that there is a lot of effort from the Lagos axis to colonise this part of the country. Today, Lagos wouldn’t allow us to choose an emir, Lagos has to come to the centre of Kano to put their own emir.”

Kwankwaso added:

“Today, we are aware that the Lagos young men are working so hard to impose taxes and take away our taxes from Kano and this part of the country to Lagos.

“Even the telephones that we make or register here in Kano, the efforts are there for them to take all the taxes to Lagos. Even our sons and daughters who have got factories, many of them here in Kano and northern Nigeria, and even banks, somehow, they are forced to take their headquarters to Lagos. Taxes will now have to go to Lagos.”

He added:

“We have seen the efforts of some people to make the poor poorer and the rich richer. And I believe this is very dangerous for all of us. This part of the country today is suffering from serious economic crunch. It is suffering from serious insecurity, suffering from poverty, hunger and diseases. I believe this is not good for the cordial existence of our country.”

