Kwankwaso Raises Alarm Over Alleged Attempt by Lagos to Colonise Kano, North, Video Trends
- The leader of the Kwankwasiyya movement, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has alleged plans from Lagos to colonise the northern region
- The former Kano governor accused some Lagos politicians of interfering in the emirship tussle in Kano
- Legit.ng reports that Kwankwaso’s comments reflected deeper concerns about the alleged regional imbalance in governance and traditional institutions, particularly under the current administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu
Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria.
Kano, Kano state - Rabiu Kwankwaso has alleged that there is an attempt by some individuals in Lagos to “impose taxes and take away our taxes from Kano”.
As reported by Vanguard on Monday, November 18, Kwankwaso, an ex-Kano governor spoke on Sunday, November 17, 2024, at the convocation ceremony at Skyline University, Kano.
The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) in the 2023 election accused some unnamed persons in Lagos of trying to “colonise” northern Nigeria.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow
A video of Kwankwaso speaking on the alleged 'colonisation' agenda is trending on X (formerly Twitter).
Vanguard quotes Kwankwaso as saying:
“Today, we can see very clearly that there is a lot of effort from the Lagos axis to colonise this part of the country. Today, Lagos wouldn’t allow us to choose an emir, Lagos has to come to the centre of Kano to put their own emir.”
Kwankwaso added:
“Today, we are aware that the Lagos young men are working so hard to impose taxes and take away our taxes from Kano and this part of the country to Lagos.
“Even the telephones that we make or register here in Kano, the efforts are there for them to take all the taxes to Lagos. Even our sons and daughters who have got factories, many of them here in Kano and northern Nigeria, and even banks, somehow, they are forced to take their headquarters to Lagos. Taxes will now have to go to Lagos.”
He added:
“We have seen the efforts of some people to make the poor poorer and the rich richer. And I believe this is very dangerous for all of us. This part of the country today is suffering from serious economic crunch. It is suffering from serious insecurity, suffering from poverty, hunger and diseases. I believe this is not good for the cordial existence of our country.”
Watch the video below:
Kwankwaso mourns late NNPP chairman
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Kwankwaso mourned the death of Mukhtari Gagarawa, the chairman of the NNPP in Jigawa state.
Kwankwaso said Gagarawa's death will be deeply felt by his family and political associates.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.