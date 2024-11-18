The Kano royal tussle between Aminu Ado Bayero and Muhammadu Sanusi II has taken a new dimension from the courtrooms

This is as Deputy Senate President Jubrin Barau is giving his daughter and son-in-marriage to that of Bayero at the mini palace and described the latter as the Emir of Kano in his invitation

Barau's invitation was shared days after Rabiu Kwankwaso held his daughter's wedding at Sanusi's palace, and this has got some Nigerians talking

The Kano Royal tussle between Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II and Aminu Ado-Bayero was far from ending, as the two fighters battled for relevance in the state. The fight is not only within the court premises anymore, but also the kind of events being organised at their palaces and the influential figures they are hosting.

While Bayoro has continued to stay at the mini palace of the Emir, Sanusi remains recognised by the Kano state government. At the weekend, Rabiu Kwankwaso, a former governor in the state and ardent defender of Sanusi, held his daughter's wedding at Sanusi's palace.

Shettima, Atiku attend Kwankwaso's daughter's wedding

Top Nigerian politicians, including Vice President Kashim Shettima and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, attended the wedding. The event was strategic as it brought relevance to Sanusi as the Emir of Kano.

However, days later, an invitation emerged that Bayero would be hosting his son and daughter's wedding at his mini palace. Bayero's children are getting married to the son and daughter of the Deputy Senate President, Jubrin Barau.

In the invitation shared by Barau in a tweet on Sunday, November 17, the deputy Senate president described Bayero as the Emir of Kano. The invitation has started generating reactions from concerned Nigerians.

Nigerians react to Bayero's daughter's wedding invitation

Below are some of their reactions:

Adamu Ibrahim Aliyu wrote:

"As far as the extant laws of the land are concerned, the appointment of traditional rulers in Nigeria is the exclusive preserve of state Governors, and Sanusi remains the Emir."

Ibrahim sent his goodwin:

"Māshā Allāh. May Allāh bless their union with a wonderful beginning and make the marital home a mirror and pride of the society. Aameen. Congratulations to the entire clans."

Idoma's Pride commented:

"This invite shows clearly that he is the one behind Ado Bayero. He feels as the Dep Senate president, he has the power to forcefully install Ado Bayero as the emir of Kano with the backing of the President. Failed plots."

Yusuf Bukar reacted:

"It is very unfortunate to address Aminu Ado as the Emir of Kano as the principal lawmaker in the country. Kano's good image is going somewhere."

