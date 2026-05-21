A Nigerian lady celebrated two major achievements shortly after completing her NYSC orientation camp

The young content creator won a major award, secured a sponsored trip to Paris and also received a cash prize

She emotionally appreciated her mother’s sacrifices and support while celebrating her success online

A young Nigerian woman identified as Iyanuoluwa Sowemimo has gone viral on social media after celebrating two major milestones shortly after completing her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp.

In a touching TikTok video, the young lady was seen celebrating with her mother after emerging as a winner at the CERAwards, a platform that recognises outstanding digital creators and content creators.

A NYSC lady celebrates winning a sponsored trip to paris. Photo credit: @showest_billions

Source: TikTok

NYSC lady wins free trip to Paris

According to the video, Iyanuoluwa won the “Best Content” category at the award ceremony, a victory that also earned her a sponsored trip to Paris, France.

The emotional clip showed the moment she received a large ceremonial flight ticket while by her lovely mother's side. She was also seen proudly presenting another award plaque to her mother in appreciation for her sacrifices and support throughout her journey.

Iyanuoluwa, also known as @showest_billions clinched the top prize in the Best Content: "Let's Get Creative" category, earning a N2 million cash prize along with the trip to Paris. She received another award after being named one of the Best Dressed Female winners for her standout "blue carpet" style, pocketing an additional N500,000.

Captioning the video, Iyanuoluwa reflected on how her mother had questioned her content creation journey.

“Iyanu, when are you going for NYSC? Iyanu, you need to do NYSC o. Yo mama… NYSC camp DONE,” she wrote.

She added:

“Iyanuoluwa, all this content you’re doing, do you really think it’s working? Mummy… I’m a winner now. #CERAwards winner, infact."

In an emotional message dedicated to her mother, the young woman thanked her for standing by her and promised to continue making her proud.

“To every mother out there, well done. And to my mother… thank you. I know how much you fought for me, and I promise to always make you proud,” she wrote.

Reactions as NYSC lady celebrates milestone

Legit.ng compiled some comments from @showest_billions TikTok video:

Life of Stella said:

"I pray that soon I will make my mom proud with my content."

Rosie said:

"One day my content will pay and my mom will see it."

maigoge said:

"God bless you for making her proud."

Watch the video below:

Abuja corps member cries out over expenses

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a corps member posted to Abuja for NYSC burst into tears online after visiting the market.

Source: Legit.ng