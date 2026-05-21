Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has dismissed claims suggesting that the former Kano state governor may be indirectly working in support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The Kano political heavyweight and opposition leader described the allegation as a false and desperate political narrative ahead of the 2027 elections

The reaction followed comments by Sunusi Tofa, DG of media and publicity at the Kano Government House, that Kwankwaso’s political choice may ultimately benefit President Tinubu

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Kano, Kano state - Ahead of the 2027 elections, Rabiu Kwankwaso, a chieftain of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), has slammed those saying that he is working for President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking on Wednesday evening, May 20, in a video interview with Global TV Nigeria, as monitored by Legit.ng, Kwankwaso said, “only foolish people would believe that.”

Kwankwaso dismisses rumours linking him to President Tinubu, saying only “foolish people” would believe claims he is working for the president ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: @aonanuga1956

Source: Twitter

Earlier, Sunusi Tofa, director-general (DG) of media and publicity at the Kano Government House, made the strong allegation that Kwankwaso is indirectly working towards the re-election of President Tinubu.

As reported by The Punch, Tofa made the claim on Wednesday, May 20, during an appearance on Arise Television, while reacting to ongoing political developments and alignments ahead of the next election cycle.

According to him, recent political activities and strategic engagements across the country suggest a subtle level of cooperation between some opposition figures and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), with certain political calculations attributed to ex-Kano Governor Kwankwaso ultimately seen as potentially favouring President Tinubu’s second-term ambition.

Leadership quoted Tofa as saying:

“Former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, is indirectly or strategically working towards President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election bid. There are political activities and strategic engagements already taking place ahead of 2027, and many of them will eventually favour President Tinubu."

NDC’s Kwankwaso fires back

But reacting to the claim, Kwankwaso insisted that he is a serious opposition figure.

He said:

“I think only foolish people would believe that. They have been saying it, especially when we are in the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP). Now, they will realise we are very serious people. I don’t think common sense will tell you we are working for anybody.

"We are working for NDC. Our blueprint is there for everybody to see. What we intend to do, ranging from tackling insecurity, to the issue of education, the infrastructure for all the countries, including water supply, electricity, roads, and so on and so forth. And of course, tackling the issue of corruption, which has been our problem right from Independence to date. And somebody has to come and address that.”

Kwankwaso's video, shared on X, can be viewed in full below:

Senator Kwankwaso signals strong opposition ahead of the 2027 elections, indicating readiness to challenge President Tinubu, amid growing political realignments. Photo credit: Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso

Source: Facebook

Read more on Kwankwaso:

Peter Obi visits Kwankwaso

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Anambra state Governor, Peter Obi, paid a courtesy visit to Senator Kwankwaso.

The two NDC leaders met shortly after the party’s screening committee cleared Obi for its presidential primary ahead of the 2027 elections.

In a post on X, Kwankwaso confirmed the meeting at his Maitama residence in Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng