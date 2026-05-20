President Bola Tinubu's chief of staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, has again been appealed to by his estranged political godson, Desmond Elliot

Elliot, a lawmaker in the Lagos State House of Assembly, was recently dropped by Gbajabiamila ahead of the APC primary elections

However, the lawmaker in a recent interview said he would not be stepping down for the newly adopted political godchild but would accept the outcome of the primary

Desmond Elliot, a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, who has been having issues with Femi Gbajabiamila, his political godfather and the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, has said he has nowhere to go should he lose the party's ticket in the forthcoming primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Elliot, who has been elected to the assembly three consecutive times, is seeking re-election for the fourth time and will be contesting for the party's ticket in the forthcoming primary. However, his godfather, Gbajabiamila, has endorsed another gubernatorial candidate to fly the APC ticket in the 2027 election.

Desmond Elliot makes another appeal to Femi Gbajabiamila Photo Credit: @Iyoaiye

Source: Instagram

The assembly lawmaker has refused to step down for the anointed candidate and insisted that he would accept his faith if he loses the poll. In an interview with the BBC pidgin, he maintained that he and Gbajabiamila were not in the category of friendship mode, describing the former speaker of the House of Representatives as his father.

According to Elliot, he had offended the president's chief of staff and had apologised to him. He noted that Gbajabiamila has been cooled down and that he is cooling down, while expressing the optimism that the former lawmaker would call him again. He said he would not be leaving the party should he lose the APC ticket.

Nigerians react as Elliot appeals to Gbajabiamila

However, his interview has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Tlusters said the 12 years the lawmaker has spent in the assembly should be enough:

"Why are you desperate like this? After 12years in that same office? You never complained about anything before, until you were told you can't have a 4th term. 4th term, not 2nd term....you were everywhere on the news in just one week. For the past 12yrs we didn't see you vocal like this. Please rest."

Nigerians react as Desmond makes another appeal to Femi Gbajabiamila Photo Credit: @femigbaja

Source: Twitter

Smar.tautos said the lawmaker should be satisfied with three terms:

"12 years is enough for you, Honourable Desmond Elliot, to represent your constituency. Seriously, Politics and life are give and take. Seriously, many parties' men and women are looking for just 4years to represent their constituency. Seriously, you've got 12 years, that's enough for you. Seriously."

Christian_anthony038 said Elliot is not the only political godchild:

"If papa talk, pikin suppose listen, papa don talk say make pikin rest after 12 years of chopping make another of him pikin chop, no be only U papa born."

Aswonder said the lawmaker was complicating issues:

"Stay away from Cho Cho talk on media you're complicating matters, and don’t be greedy me man. 12 years is not a joke."

See the video of his interview on Instagram here:

Gbajabiamila sends a message to ADC

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu's chief of staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, has sparked conversation among Nigerians after urging Leke Abejide to remain in the ADC.

Gbajabiamila, while speaking at the lawmaker's wedding anniversary, said the ruling party is satisfied with Abejide's membership in the ADC and urged him to fight for the party.

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives' comment came amid the leadership crisis rocking the ADC between the factions of Nafiu Bala and David Mark.

Source: Legit.ng