Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria.

Kano, Kano state - Rabiu Kwankwaso, a former senator and ex-Kano governor, has specially thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu following the wedding ceremony of his (Kwankwaso's) daughter, Aisha.

In a statement he signed and shared on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Saturday, November 16, Kwankwaso, a presidential hopeful, appreciated everyone who graced the ceremony.

Kwankwaso sends greetings to all guests at daughter's wedding. Photo credit: @KwankwasoRM

Source: Twitter

His post reads:

"Special thanks to the President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, Former President HE Olusegun Obasanjo, former Vice President HE Atiku Abubakar, the Speaker House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, current and former state governors, ministers, legislators,religious leaders, diplomats, business leaders and other top government functionaries, among other dignitaries.

"I am grateful to His Excellency Abba Kabir Yusuf, the Governor of Kano State, who gave the bride’s hands in marriage, his Deputy, HE Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, the Speaker, and other officials of the Kano State Government for being the most helpful in coordinating the day.

"My gratitude goes to His Royal Highness, Khalifa Muhammadu Sanusi II, the Emir of Kano and the Kano Emirate Council for being the most hospitable host to our guests. We also send greetings to the Emirs of Rano, Karaye and Gaya for their noble presence."

The 68-year-old stated that he will remain thankful "for the incredible support shown by the good people of Kano during this wedding". He wished all those who travelled far and wide journey mercies.

Furthermore, the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) leader prayed that the couple's marriage be blessed with love, peace, and prosperity.

Shettima, others hit Kano for Kwankwaso

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that vice-president Kashim Shettima arrived in Kano, Kano state, on Saturday morning, November 16, for the wedding ceremony of Aisha Kwankwaso and Fahad Dahiru Mangal, son of Katsina-based business mogul, Alhaji Dahiru Mangal.

The vice-president was joined by the speaker of the house of representatives, Abbas Tajudeen.

In the same vein, former vice-president, Atiku Abubakar, was in Kano for the event and received a rousing welcome from residents.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng