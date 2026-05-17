Matthijs de Ligt will miss the 2026 FIFA World Cup after the Dutch defender underwent a back surgery

The Manchester United defender has not played since late last year due to a persistent injury

De Ligt admitted surgery became the “only option left” after months of failed recovery attempts

Matthijs de Ligt has officially been ruled out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after undergoing surgery on a long-term back injury, dealing a major blow to both Manchester United and the Netherlands.

The Dutch defender has been sidelined since late last year and will now miss the tournament in North America as he begins an extended rehabilitation process expected to keep him out until the start of next season.

Matthijs de Ligt has undergone successful surgery to address a back injury and will miss the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by James Gill

Source: Getty Images

Manchester United confirmed the operation in an official statement, explaining that surgery became necessary after months of treatment and recovery work failed to fully solve the problem.

The setback ends what had initially looked like a promising campaign for the 26-year-old centre-back before his injury in November.

Injury ends De Ligt’s promising season early

Before the injury disrupted his season, De Ligt had become one of Manchester United’s most reliable players.

According to Fox News, the former Bayern Munich defender played every minute of Man United’s opening 13 Premier League matches before the back issue forced him out of action.

De Ligt had made a positive start to this season, playing every minute of Man United’s first 13 Premier League games until his injury. Photo by Ben Stansall

Source: Getty Images

He later returned to light training in April, raising hopes of a comeback before the end of the season, but the problem continued to persist behind the scenes.

Club officials eventually decided surgery was the safest long-term solution after recovery attempts failed to produce enough progress.

The timing is especially frustrating for De Ligt, who has managed only 14 appearances this season.

De Ligt shares emotional message from hospital

Following the operation, De Ligt posted an emotional message on social media app Instagram alongside a picture from his hospital bed.

“After 6 months of treatment and working hard to get back, surgery was the only option left,” he wrote.

“I’m disappointed I couldn’t help the team the last 6 months and obviously missing out on the World Cup but I am looking forward to doing everything to get back in front of the fans and feeling better again.”

The Dutch international also reflected on the difficult recovery process and thanked supporters for standing by him during one of the toughest periods of his career.

“Since November I have done everything, pushing myself in every session and exploring every option, to get back to doing what I love, playing football,” he added.

“I remain as determined as ever to represent Manchester United and play in front of our incredible supporters as soon as possible.”

Major blow for Netherlands and Manchester United

De Ligt’s absence is expected to leave a huge gap in the Netherlands squad heading into the World Cup.

Since making his international debut at just 17 years old in 2017, he has become one of the country’s most experienced and dependable defenders.

Manchester United boss Michael Carrick had previously spoken about the unpredictable nature of back injuries, stressing that the club would not take risks with the defender’s long-term health.

For both club and country, the focus will now shift toward ensuring De Ligt returns fully fit rather than rushing his recovery.

Still, missing a World Cup at the peak of his career will remain a painful setback for one of Dutch football’s biggest names.

De Ligt blames teammates for Amorim’s struggles

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Manchester United defender Matthijs de Ligt blames his teammates for the team's struggles under Ruben Amorim, as the manager faces the race to save his job at Old Trafford.

Amorim was heavily criticised for his preferred 3-4-3 formation, which has obviously not worked during his time in Manchester.

Source: Legit.ng