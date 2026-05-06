Bright the Seer has predicted that Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso will not be president in the 2027 elections

Kwankwaso officially joined the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) on Sunday, May 3, 2026, ahead of Nigeria's upcoming polls

Kwankwaso’s co-opposition leader, Peter Obi, urged NDC members to avoid internal disputes and focus on unity

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Kano, Kano State - Ahead of the 2027 elections, Bright Ndibunwa, widely known as Bright the Seer, has asserted that former Kano Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso is not destined to be president in the next polls.

The celebrity prophetess, founder of The Lord of Hosts Miracle Chapel, Lagos, made the statement on Tuesday, May 5, via a social media clip.

Bright the Seer claims that Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso is not destined to become Nigeria’s president in the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso

Source: Facebook

Prophetess dashes Kwankwaso's hopes

Bright the Seer said in her video titled 'Prophecy on Kwankwaso':

“The spirit of God is talking about Alhaji Kwankwaso, that even though he is standing in front of Atiku Abubakar, I am not seeing him carrying that presidential banner now.

“The Nigerian presidential banner is still being held by who is holding it, as I am talking.”

The full Facebook video can be watched below:

Kwankwaso formally joins NDC

On Sunday, May 3, Kwankwaso, the former leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), formally joined the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

The NNPP’s 2023 presidential candidate officially aligned with the NDC in Abuja at the residence of former Bayelsa State Governor Seriake Dickson, the party’s founder.

Earlier, Kwankwaso hinted that he was having “wide-ranging consultations” with the NDC and could leave the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Cleopas Moses Zuwoghe, NDC national chairman, presented the party’s membership card to Kwankwaso.

Rabiu Kwankwaso urges Nigerians to register with the NDC ahead of the party’s membership registration deadline. Photo credit: Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso

Source: Facebook

Speaking after the event, the ex-Kano No.1 citizen stated that he came to discuss with the NDC stakeholders about the party and their ideologies.

The 69-year-old said they realised that their ideologies and beliefs are the same.

Kwankwaso urged Nigerians to register with the NDC ahead of the deadline for registration of party members.

Obi calls for unity in NDC

Also joining Kwankwaso in the NDC was Peter Obi, the leader of the Obidient Movement Worldwide.

Speaking at Dickson's house, Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), urged members of the NDC to avoid litigation and internal disputes ahead of the 2027 elections.

Obi warned that resorting to court battles could weaken efforts to build a credible political alternative.

He said:

“Please let there be no litigation. Party members, please don’t go to court. We want to build a party; we are not lawyers.

“We are pleading with the judiciary. Please end cases in the party so we can face the job of building a new Nigeria that is possible. We want to start building.

“We want to build a country where a child of nobody can be somebody without knowing anybody. That is what we want to do.”

Earlier, in April, supporters of Obi and Kwankwaso launched a new political pressure group, the Obi–Kwankwaso Movement. The opposition members disclosed that the OK Movement has already set up a strong structure and support base across Nigeria.

'Tinubu behind Obi, Kwankwaso alliance'

Meanwhile, Dele Momodu, a prominent member of the ADC, claimed that President Bola Tinubu forced Obi and Kwankwaso into working together ahead of the 2027 elections.

Momodu argued that the current unity among some opposition figures is driven less by genuine long-term commitment and more by pressure from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Source: Legit.ng