Breaking: Another Top Southeast Lawmaker Dumps Atiku, ADC, Others Joins Obi in NDC
Senator Victor Umeh, representing Anambra Central Senatorial District, has formally defected from the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC).
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The announcement was made on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday, as the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, read Umeh’s letter of defection during plenary.
Defection announced on Senate floor
In his letter, Umeh cited internal crises within the ADC as a key factor behind his decision to leave the party.
“My resignation from the African Democratic Congress ADC and my defection to the Nigerian Democratic Congress NDC. Is it a problem? I should not. I should not. I should not have promoted this NDC,” he said.
The senator added that his move followed extensive consultations with key stakeholders.
“I've taken this decision after wide consultations with my family, my conscience and supporters, review of the lingering divisions in the leadership in the African Democratic Congress,” he stated.
Cites commitment to development
Umeh maintained that his defection would not affect his dedication to public service and national development.
“I remain committed to making my contributions towards the development of our DNS, but this time through the NDC,” he added.
The development marks a shift in party alignment for the Anambra lawmaker and adds to the growing list of political realignments within the National Assembly.
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He previously worked as a senior correspondent at Vanguard Newspapers. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944