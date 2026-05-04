Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso switched sharply to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of the 2027 elections

Obi and Kwankwaso left the ADC due to ongoing litigation, with Nafiu Bala laying claim to the party’s leadership and challenging the David Mark-led faction in court

The NDC stressed its determination to maintain unity within its ranks amid leadership challenges facing top political parties ahead of the 2027 elections

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Two of Nigeria's most prominent opposition figures have announced they have switched parties ahead of the 2027 elections.

Legit.ng reports that Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso, who finished third and fourth respectively in the 2023 presidential race, both joined the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), raising the prospect of a joint ticket to challenge President Bola Tinubu.

Peter Obi and Kwankwaso join the NDC as the party declares no factions, no active court cases, and no leadership crisis ahead of the 2027 election. Photo credit: Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Obi, Kwankwaso quit ADC, join NDC

Both ex-governors were previously in the African Democratic Congress (ADC), along with former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, who came second in the 2023 election.

While this could be seen as a fragmentation of the opposition, supporters of Obi and Kwankwaso say it will give their alliance greater focus.

Legit.ng highlights three reasons Obi and Kwankwaso dumped the ADC coalition for the NDC in a dramatic political realignment.

1) Factions in LP, ADC, NNPP

Obi left the Labour Party (LP) and the ADC due to persistent internal crises, having joined the ADC in December 2025.

Similarly, Kwankwaso exited the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) amid leadership disputes.

In January 2025, the party's national working committee (NWC) announced Kwankwaso's expulsion, citing anti-party activities, misconduct, and violation of the party's constitution. The 69-year-old, a key northern political figure, was accused of destabilising party efforts and attempting to undermine the factional leadership led by Boniface Okechukwu Aniebonam.

Kwankwaso became frustrated with the crisis and moved on.

2) Ongoing litigation forced out Obi, Kwankwaso

Kwankwaso and Obi, following the current legal dispute within the opposition ADC, decided to formally join the NDC on Sunday, April 3.

This fresh political calculation by the two men comes on the heels of a recent Supreme Court ruling on the leadership tussle within the ADC. While the apex court recognised the David Mark faction, it also directed parties to return to the Federal High Court for the continuation of substantive proceedings, an outcome political observers describe as inconclusive.

Sources within the opposition said the judgment heightened concerns over the legal certainty and organisational stability of the ADC as a viable platform for the 2027 elections.

In a statement shared on his verified social media handles on Saturday, May 2, Kwankwaso lamented that the crisis that led him and his supporters to leave the NNPP is now affecting the ADC.

In the same vein, speaking at the Abuja residence of the national leader of Seriake Dickson, the national leader of the NDC, Obi urged members of the party to shun litigation and internal disputes, warning that court battles could undermine efforts to build a viable political alternative ahead of the 2027 general elections.

His words:

“Please let there be no litigation. Party members, please don’t go to court. We want to build a party, we are not lawyers.

“We are pleading with the judiciary. Please end cases in party so we can face the job of building a new Nigeria that is possible."

New political alliance featuring Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso shakes up the Nigerian political landscape ahead of the 2027 election. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

3) 2027 election: Leadership crises in ADC, others

While the NDC positions itself as an alternative opposition vehicle, critical questions remain over whether it can avoid the factional troubles currently affecting the ADC, NNPP, LP, and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The four major opposition parties are grappling with lingering leadership crises, internal factionalisation, alleged infusion of crises by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), and cohesion ahead of the 2027 elections. Despite efforts to have a united coalition, the main opposition political platforms continue to struggle to present a truly united front.

A notable tweet by the NDC is available below via X:

Read more on NDC:

Obi's ADC exit: Ayodele releases prophecy

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Lagos, warned that if Obi officially leaves the ADC, he might fail and be unable to realise his political ambition.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, and obtained by Legit.ng, Primate Ayodele said those advising the former Anambra state governor to leave the party could ultimately end his political career, warning that it would mirror the outcome of the 2023 presidential election.

Source: Legit.ng