Nnewi town union body has reacted after Ojukwu University, Uli campus, was renamed after ex-Governor Chinwoke Mbadinuju

Gov. Soludo, during the university's 16th convocation, renamed the Uli campus after Mbadinuju, who hails from the town

Leaders who reacted to the move referenced claims that it was meant to spite their son, Dim Emeka Odumegwu Ojukwu

Nzuko-Ora Nnewi, Nnewi town union body, has reacted to the renaming of the Uli campus of the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU) after former governor of Anambra state, His Excellency, Dr. Chinwoke Mbadinuju.

Nnewi union explains what really happened after COOU Uli campus was renamed by Soludo. Photo: Ojukwu_Bianca, IgboHistoFacts, ccsoludo

Source: Twitter

Anambra state governor, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo, renamed the campus of the university as “Chinwoke Mbadinuju Campus,” replacing its former name, “Uli Campus.”

Gov. Soludo, who announced the change on Saturday, April 25, during the 16th convocation ceremony of the university, praised the former governor for establishing the state-owned institution in the year 2000.

This name change has generated controversy and confusion, with many people describing it as a spiteful act against the former Biafran War-Lord, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, who hailed from Nnewi.

Nnewi union clarifies Soludo’s renaming decision

Meanwhile, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng correspondent on Tuesday, April 28, in Nnewi, the President General of Nzuko-Ora Nnewi, Hon. Jude Osumuoh, noted that the renaming was not meant to spite the great son of Nnewi, Ojukwu, after whom the university was named.

According to him, the governor's move was to immortalise Mbadinuju's legacy as the university's pioneer founder and first visitor.

He asked those who misinterpret Soludo's move not to instigate any malice between the governor and the Nnewi people.

As he put it:

"The renaming specifically applies to the Uli Campus, while the overall university retains its name, 'Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University.'

"The name of the university remains Chukwuma Odumegwu Ojukwu University. The school in Igbariam is called 'Igbariam Campus,' while the school in Uli was, before now, known as 'Uli Campus.'

"But now, the governor, in his wisdom, decided that the campus sited in Uli, ex-Governor Mbadinuju's community, should be renamed after the former governor, and therefore, shall henceforth be called 'Chinwoke Mbadinuju Campus.'

"So, now, we shall have 'Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Mbadinuju Campus,' and Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Igbariam Campus,' respectively."

Nnewi union speaks out as controversy trails Soludo’s renaming of COOU Uli campus. Photo: ClimateWed

Source: Twitter

He said that those spreading the news that Gov. Soludo renamed the university completely after former Governor Chinwoke Mbadinuju were doing so to deceive the general public and to cause disaffection between the governor and the Nnewi people.

Soludo’s son trends over “Okeite” display

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ozonna Soludo, son of Anambra state Governor Charles Soludo, trended online after sharing a video where he displayed what he jokingly called “Okeite.”

The clip surfaced amid ongoing tensions between Governor Soludo and native doctors in the state, with Ozonna seen striking a metal bowl that many initially mistook for a ritual object.

Further checks later showed the item was actually a Tibetan singing bowl used for meditation and relaxation, but his caption still fueled online discussions as users linked the post to the political and cultural controversy.

Source: Legit.ng