List of 7 Key Changes to Canada Immigration Rules to Note in 2026

Two humanitarian programmes are reaching their deadlines in August 2026, while a student pilot enters a new intake cycle

IRCC changed how it reports application backlogs in July 2026, making it harder to track processing trends

Hundreds of international graduates continue to protest post-graduation work permit refusals with no federal response yet

August 2026 is shaping up as one of the most significant months of the year for Canadian immigration.

With confirmed policy deadlines, a new programme intake cycle, potential provincial portal reopening, and an unresolved dispute affecting hundreds of international graduates all converging at once.

Canadian immigration faces policy deadlines, new intake cycles, and provincial portal reopening this August. Photo credit: NurPhoto/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Hong Kong PR Pathways Set to Close

The dedicated permanent residence pathways for Hong Kong residents close on August 31, 2026.

Stream A covers Hong Kong nationals who graduated from a Canadian designated learning institution within the past three years, while Stream B is open to those with at least 12 months of full-time Canadian work experience, or 1,560 equivalent part-time hours, within the same period. Both streams require a Canadian Language Benchmark level 5 in English or French across all four skills.

Applications submitted before the deadline can still be processed afterwards, though current processing times stretch beyond 12 months. IRCC has made no announcement about a further extension, so the August 31 date stands unless new ministerial action is taken.

Francophone Student Pilot Opens New Intake

A new annual intake under the Francophone Minority Communities Student Pilot begins on August 26, 2026, after Immigration Minister Lena Metlege Diab announced its extension on July 6 in Winnipeg. IRCC will accept up to 2,970 qualifying study permit applications between August 26, 2026, and August 25, 2027.

The pilot offers French-speaking international students from designated countries in Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas a pathway to permanent residence after completing a Canadian credential. It requires a minimum NCLC 5 French score, which is lower than the NCLC 7 threshold used in Express Entry French-language draws.

IRCC Overhauls Backlog Reporting

IRCC launched a redesigned application inventory dashboard on July 21, 2026, replacing the previous format that showed the percentage of applications meeting service standards.

The new page, titled "Inside IRCC's application processing system," reports total applications awaiting a final decision, sorted into Economic, Family, and Protection categories for permanent residence.

As of May 31, 2026, IRCC recorded 1,517,770 total applications still awaiting a decision across permanent residence, temporary residence, and citizenship.

Permanent residence applications alone stood at 705,315, with the Protection class accounting for 307,215 of those. The next update under the new format is expected during August, and it will be the first true month-on-month comparison under the new system.

Portage College PGWP Refusals Continue

Hundreds of international graduates linked to Portage College partner campuses in Calgary and Edmonton are still protesting post-graduation work permit refusals that started in late June 2026.

IRCC has been rejecting their applications on the grounds that non-credit programmes do not meet eligibility requirements for work authorisation. As of August 2, 2026, IRCC had not announced any review, moratorium, or reversal of its position.

Other August Watch Items

Palestinian temporary immigration measures, which were due to expire on July 31, 2026, have been extended until December 30, 2027, covering fee-exempt study permits, open work permits, and temporary resident permit extensions for eligible Palestinian passport holders.

Separately, Ebola-related immigration restrictions are scheduled to end on August 28 and 29, 2026, though the government could modify or extend them depending on how the outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo develops.

Ontario's new Workforce Priority Stream EOI portal is also expected to reopen "later in the summer of 2026," with no confirmed date published as August begins.

Canada lists 10 important tips to help travellers

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Canadian government has released 10 important tips for travellers, immigrants and prospective citizens to help them submit complete applications and reduce the chances of delays.

Source: Legit.ng