In a touching moment that captured the hearts of many, Yusuf Buhari, the only son of former President Muhammadu Buhari, was seen standing quietly beside his late father's remains at the graveside on Tuesday, July 15.

The emotional scene, which was captured in a video now making the rounds on social media, shows Yusuf dressed in white traditional attire, his face heavy with grief as he paid his final respects.

The burial took place in Daura, Katsina state, following the return of President Buhari’s body from London, where he died at the age of 82 after a long illness.

Dignitaries and relatives gather for final farewell

Several dignitaries, family members and supporters gathered for the Janazah prayers and final interment at the family compound.

The atmosphere was quiet and filled with sorrow, as mourners offered prayers and paid their last respects to the late statesman.

Social media reacts to viral clip

As the video spread online, Nigerians across social platforms expressed sympathy and support for the Buhari family.

Many said the scene reminded them of the pain that comes with losing a loved one.

One user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote:

"Grief has no class or tribe. Seeing Yusuf like that made me emotional. May God comfort their family."

Another commented:

"This is a reminder that behind every public figure is a family that feels pain like everyone else."

Who is Buhari?

Former President Muhammadu Buhari served as Nigeria’s leader from 2015 to 2023.

Though his tenure sparked mixed reactions, many Nigerians have paid tribute to him in the wake of his passing.

President Bola Tinubu and other political leaders have sent condolence messages, praising Buhari’s service and praying for his soul to rest in peace.

As the country mourns, the Buhari family now faces life without their patriarch a man who left a lasting mark on Nigeria’s political history.

Rare videos of Buhari's over 25-year-old pet emerge

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former President Muhammadu Buhari, who died on Sunday, July 13 and was buried on Tuesday, July 15, reportedly had a tortoise he had kept as a pet, and the tortoise was spotted at his residence in Daura on Wednesday, July 16.

The tortoise was said to have lived between 25 and 30 years and had lived at the family home for over two decades. The tortoise reportedly symbolised a private aspect of the life of the former president, which was not very well-known to many Nigerians.

