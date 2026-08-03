2027 Election: Primate Ayodele Releases Fresh Prophecy, Gives Condition for Tinubu to Win
- Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele made a fresh prediction about President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's chances at the 2027 general election
- The INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church leader pointed to the opposition's level of organisation as the deciding factor
- Primate Ayodele warned that the north was 'not settled' and could spring a surprise at the final stage of the election
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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
Oke Afa, Lagos state - Primate Elijah Ayodele, founder and head of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Oke Afa, Lagos, has prophesied that President Bola Tinubu will struggle to win a second term in 2027 if opposition parties successfully coordinate against him.
The prediction was contained in a statement on Monday, August 3, sent to Legit.ng by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, as political consultations and coalition talks continue to intensify ahead of the 2027 elections.
“They've cast spell,” Primate Ayodele releases prophecy on Tinubu, reacts to Cardinal Onaiyekan's outburst
Ayodele argued that the election's outcome would not hinge on political alliances or financial muscle alone, but primarily on how effectively the opposition organises itself.
"It is only if the opposition doesn't work along the line that the president will come back; if not, it will be very difficult. They are only packaging the President, and even the INEC cannot give him victory," he said.
2027 election: 'North Remains a wildcard'
Beyond the opposition's role, Ayodele raised concerns about political undercurrents in northern Nigeria, describing the region as unsettled and capable of shifting the electoral landscape at a critical moment.
He suggested that northern voters could make a decisive move as the election draws closer, a development he said would carry serious consequences for the president's re-election bid.
"What is on the ground is serious, and the north isn't settled at all; the northerners will show themselves at the 11th hour. It will not look well if the president ends his second-term ambition in shame and disgrace, and apart from this, the aura of the election date isn't good for Tinubu's victory," Ayodele added.
2027 election: New twist as Christian elders ask Tinubu to pull out of presidential race, give reason
The cleric's remarks arrive at a moment when several opposition figures are engaged in consultations over possible coalitions ahead of the 2027 polls. Peter Obi, who was ratified as the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) on May 29, 2026, is among the opposition figures being watched closely as parties position themselves for the contest.
Ayodele has previously made a number of political predictions about Nigerian elections and public figures, and his comments regularly attract attention from political observers across the country.
Watch Primate Ayodele's prophecy in the full Facebook video below:
Read more on Primate Ayodele's prophecies
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ChatGPT predicts winner of 2027 election
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ChatGPT predicted that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is likely to win Nigeria's 2027 presidential election, using the Four Horsemen framework.
It cited the current opposition coalition but said the ruling APC has the edge due to possible low voter turnout and the Tinubu administration's efforts to stabilise the economy.
The political climate has reached a point where the INEC has had to issue a warning that campaigning at this time is illegal, echoing the standpoint of popular human rights lawyer Femi Falana.
Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers
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Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.