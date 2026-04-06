Yusuf Buhari, the son of the late President Muhammadu Buhari, has officially informed stakeholders about his interest in contesting for the House of Representatives seat for Sandamu/Daura/Mai’Adua constituency under the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Bashir Ahmad, a former presidential aide, disclosed the development in a social media post on Monday, April 6, adding that the announcement followed a wider consultation.

Yusuf Buhari declares intention to contest Sandamu/Daura/Mai’Adua constituency Photo Credit: @aonanuga1956

Source: Facebook

The announcement came amid the alignment and realignment ahead of the 2027 general election.

However, Buhari's political ambition has started generating mixed reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Musa Jidda alleged that Yusuf Buhari might have been pushed because of his father's legacy:

"This country is still being ruined by emotions and nepotism. The boy may not have the capacity or even the interest, but because he's the son of a powerful figure, kingmakers will ram him into office and end up wasting 4 valuable years of his constituents."

Lekan Johnson alleged that politics is becoming a family business in Nigeria:

"Politics is becoming a family business in Nigeria. The real question is not whose son he is, but what fresh ideas and genuine service he brings to the people of that constituency. Nigerians deserve substance over surname."

Bashir cast doubt on the former president's son:

"I doubt this guy can even name ten streets in that constituency, yet some people, out of sheer greed and self-interest, are pushing him forward to represent them in the House of Reps. Meanwhile, there are credible and competent individuals who actually live there and understand the real problems facing the community. This kind of mindset is exactly what keeps holding us back; we seriously need to change how we think and choose our leaders in this country."

Basiru Usman Kauru expressed pessimism about the young Buhari:

"After wide consultations or forceful consultations, we have now agreed to run. My perception is that I don't think Yusuf Buhari will be so crucial the way he is. I see him so slow and inactive. But, I don't think he will do the needful. Despite that, Falle Daya ce."

Nurh criticised the late former president:

"May Allah prevent him from behaving like his father in wickedness. Honestly, we had good expectations of him, but it turns out that’s not the case. We like him, but he does not like us."

You can read more comments on the declaration on X here:

Source: Legit.ng