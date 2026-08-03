Cardinal Onaiyekan raised concerns about how public perception of a guaranteed APC win could damage voter participation in 2027

The Archbishop Emeritus of Abuja linked low voter turnout in recent Nigerian elections to deep distrust in the electoral system

Onaiyekan renewed his call for INEC reforms, arguing the current process for appointing its leadership threatens the body's independence

John Cardinal Onaiyekan, the Archbishop Emeritus of Abuja, has warned that if Nigerians come to believe the All Progressives Congress (APC) is certain to win the 2027 general elections, it could trigger widespread voter apathy and ultimately erode the legitimacy of the next government.

Onaiyekan made the remarks during an appearance on Frontline, a current affairs programme broadcast on Eagle 102.5 FM in Ilese-Ijebu, Ogun State, on Monday.

The Archbishop Emeritus of Abuja, John Cardinal Onaiyekan, projects voter apathy in 2027 Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: UGC

The Cardinal said the perception of a predetermined outcome would discourage citizens from voting, weakening the democratic process before it even begins. He tied this concern to a broader pattern he has observed in recent Nigerian elections, where declining voter turnout reflects a public that has grown increasingly sceptical of whether their votes count.

Electoral credibility and democratic accountability

Tribune reported that Onaiyekan argued that Nigeria has never held a truly free and fair election, and said this failure has fuelled the disillusionment driving people away from the polls. He drew a contrast with military administrations, noting that elected governments derive their authority from citizens and must remain accountable to them through periodic, credible elections.

Citing the United Kingdom as an example, the Cardinal said regular and peaceful transfers of power between different parties are what build strong democratic institutions and support national development. He also pointed to the conduct of security agencies during elections as a factor that directly shapes public trust in the process.

Onaiyekan calls for INEC reforms

Beyond the issue of voter apathy, Onaiyekan renewed his push for comprehensive electoral reforms ahead of 2027. He focused particularly on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), arguing that the body cannot function with genuine independence under its current leadership appointment process.

He said the existing framework for selecting INEC's leadership raises legitimate questions about impartiality, and called for it to be overhauled to rebuild public confidence in the commission. According to Onaiyekan, a truly independent electoral body is not optional but essential to restoring faith in Nigeria's democracy.

The Cardinal maintained that credible elections and good governance are inseparable, insisting that the quality of leadership produced by any election is directly tied to the integrity of the process that produced it.

Source: Legit.ng