Officials from the Lagos State Sports Commission received a CAF delegation in Lagos on Monday, August 3, for a pre-event inspection visit

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu confirmed the visit and said his team is working to ensure every detail is in order for the ceremony

Lagos is preparing to host the 2026 CAF Awards, one of African football's most prestigious annual events

Lagos is gearing up to host the 2026 CAF Awards after officials from the Confederation of African Football arrived in the city to carry out an inspection of the proposed venue.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced the development in a tweet on Monday, August 3, saying the Lagos State Sports Commission had received the CAF delegation and guided them through the venue while gathering their observations.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announces visit of CAF officials in Lagos Photo Credit: @jidesanwoolu

Source: Twitter

CAF team reviews venue ahead of awards night

Sanwo-Olu said his team was working closely to address every requirement ahead of the ceremony, noting that hosting an event of this size demands attention to detail at every level.

"We guided them through the venue and gathered their feedback. Hosting an event of this scale means every single detail counts and our team is working hard behind the scenes to make sure we get it right," he wrote.

The governor expressed confidence in Lagos's ability to deliver a standout occasion, saying the state was ready and looked forward to putting on a brilliant show for African football.

The CAF Awards are one of the most prominent events in African football, recognising top-performing players, coaches, and nations on the continent each year. Hosting the ceremony would mark a significant moment for Lagos as a sporting destination.

The announcement by Governor Sanwo-Olu on his social media page has started generating reactions. Below are some of their comments:

Taofeek Oyedokun said what the governor needs to fix:

"This place looks like the National Theatre, but there are potholes at the entrance of the venue inward Eko Bridge causing serious traffic. I hope it will be fixed soon."

LāLā said the road to the venue is bad:

"Lagos is ready?.... Nope, we ain't ready, Sir.... not with the present condition of the roads leading to the venue. Costain/Brewery environ needs a complete turnaround before event day."

Mikey of Benue wrote:

"Well done, your excellency...Please, agberos should not be allowed anywhere close to the venue; make dem no embarrass us Edakun."

Yommie Ajenifuja prayed for the state:

"Great work, great efforts. Teslim Balogun Stadium should be given some greater attention. My letter (from LaFam) still requires your attention. God bless Lagos State. God bless Nigeria."

You can read the full statement by the governor on X here:

CAF speaks on FIFA's proposal

Legit.ng earlier reported that CAF said it received official correspondence from FIFA on the proposed Forward Enterprise initiative and plans to consult its member associations.

FIFA's proposed programme reportedly involves selling part of its commercial rights to private equity, with each member association set to receive $40 million over four years.

CAF President Patrice Motsepe is set to convene an Executive Committee meeting next week to assess the FIFA proposal and decide where the continent stands.

Source: Legit.ng