Yusuf Buhari, the son of Nigeria's former President Muhammadu Buhari, made headlines for being a loyal son to his father

Some Nigerians pointed out specific actions the young man took while his father was ill and during his burial proceedings after his passing

His father unfortunately passed away at the age of 82 after battling an undisclosed medical challenge at a clinic in London

People are praising Yusuf Buhari, the son of Nigeria's former President, for his care towards his late father and his dignified handling of the burial proceedings.

Yusuf's actions during his father's illness and after his passing at the age of 82 in London confirmed his strength and composure.

Legit.ng, in this article, shares three things Yusuf did that earned him praise from netizens.

1. Yusuf cared for sick father in London

Yusuf Buhari, son of former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, showed amazing dedication to his father's well-being while he was ill in London.

The young man's actions did not go unnoticed on social media, as users praised his commitment to his father's care.

He reportedly ensured that his father's treatment and health needs were being met effectively, confirming his status as a trusted son.

A Twitter user, @Ahmedumar, commended Yusuf Buhari's actions, saying:

"Yusuf Buhari proved he’s a strong and loyal son. From caring for his father in London to calming the family and escorting Baba’s body back home, he fulfilled his duty with honor. May Allah reward him with Jannah, and may his children do the same for him."

See the post below:

2. Yusuf escorted dad's body back home

The loyal son of former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari undoubtedly played a key role after his dad's demise.

It was gathered that the thoughtful young man had also joined in repatriating his body to Nigeria.

Yusuf Buhari's actions were praised by many, who commended his dedication to his family and his father's legacy.

According to Ahmed Umar, a social media user who shared his thoughts on X, Yusuf Buhari's actions proved his strength and loyalty as a son.

The former president had unfortunately passed away at the age of 82 in a London clinic, after a prolonged undisclosed illness.

The news of his death quickly went viral with many paying tribute to his leadership and legacy.

Yusuf Buhari's role in escorting his father's body back to Nigeria was seen as a mark of respect and devotion to family.

3. Strong Yusuf comforted people during dad's burial

Yusuf Buhari's display of strength and composure was witnessed during the burial of his father, Muhammadu Buhari.

Despite being in grief, Yusuf remained calm and composed, even going as far as comforting others and welcoming guests with dignity.

According to Mr Pure Heart, a content creator who shared his observations on Facebook, Yusuf Buhari's character was worth applauding.

MrPureHeart on Facebook wrote:

"Strength runs in the family. Yusuf Buhari, the only son of late President Muhammadu Buhari, stood strong during his father burial. While many were in tears including his sisters, Yusuf stayed calm and composed. He comforted others and welcome all the guests with dignity.

"Not everyone can hold themselves together in such a painful moments, but Yusuf showed the kind of strength his father was known for steady, silent and tough. No mater how people feel about the his late father, one thing is clear: his son truly takes after him. Moral lesson: may his father’s soul rest in peace."

The burial, which took place at the former president's Daura residence on Tuesday, July 15, was attended by numerous dignitaries and well-wishers.

