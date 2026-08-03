Sweden has removed the pathway to permanent residence permits for people holding asylum-related residence permits from July 12, 2026

The legislative changes align Swedish immigration law with the EU Migration and Asylum Pact, affecting screening, legal aid, and residency rights

The Swedish Migration Agency and the Police Authority signed a joint agreement on how the new screening process will work in practice

Sweden has introduced sweeping immigration changes on Saturday, July 12, 2026, including the removal of the right to apply for a permanent residence permit for migrants holding asylum-related residence permits.

The changes, which took effect that day, are rooted in the Government Bill 2025/26:262 and bring Swedish law in line with the EU Migration and Asylum Pact.

Sweden changes its immigration system and says many migrants will no longer get permanent residence permits. Photo Credit: Picture Alliance

Source: Getty Images

The Swedish Migration Agency confirmed the change on July 9, ahead of the implementation date.

Permanent residence route closes for asylum seekers

People who applied for asylum, received a temporary residence permit, and later applied for permanent status will no longer have that application assessed under the old terms.

Instead, the Migration Agency will only consider whether they qualify for an extended temporary permit. Migrants who already hold a permanent residence permit are not affected by this change.

The move brings Sweden to the EU's minimum standard on residency rights, ending a more generous provision that previously allowed asylum-linked migrants to work towards settling permanently in the country.

New screening process and reduced legal aid

The July 12 changes also launched a formal screening process under the EU Pact. Sweden's Police Authority now holds primary responsibility for the process, with the Migration Agency named as a co-screening authority. The two bodies have signed a cooperation agreement that sets out roles, responsibilities, and follow-up procedures.

Maria Mindhammar, Director-General of the Swedish Migration Agency, said:

"In the areas where the Swedish Migration Agency and the Police share responsibility for the screening process, we have now agreed on how everything will work in practice. The agreement will apply from 12 July and until further notice."

Screening will take place at Migration Agency centres in Boden, Märsta/Arlanda, Mölndal, and Malmö, where the Agency now shares premises with the Police Authority. The process covers identity checks, security checks, vulnerability assessments, and a basic health check overseen by Sweden's regional health bodies.

On legal representation, the rules have also tightened. From July 12, asylum seekers are entitled to two hours of free legal advice at the start of their application process.

Free public counsel only becomes available again if the applicant appeals the Migration Agency's decision. Previously, applicants could access free legal representation from the moment they submitted their asylum claim.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Sweden had named 21 categories of people allowed to work without a permit in the country.

Sweden changes citizenship requirements

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Sweden had changed its citizenship requirement and had introduced four major rules for applicants.

The Swedish Migration Agency confirmed that the new rules apply immediately, with no transitional period.

This means every pending application that had not been decided before June 6 is also being assessed under the stricter framework.

Source: Legit.ng