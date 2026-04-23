Breaking: Ex-President’s Son Makes Fresh Demands as He Moves to Contest Top Political Seat
Yusuf, son of former President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday seeks support of stakeholders and supporters of All Progressive Congress (APC) in his bid to contest the Daura/Sandamu/Mai’adua Federal Constituency seat in the House of Representatives in the 2027 general election.
Yusuf visited Gov. Dikko Radda in Katsina on Wednesday to seek his support.
Source: Legit.ng
Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He previously worked as a senior correspondent at Vanguard Newspapers. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944