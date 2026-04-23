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Breaking: Ex-President’s Son Makes Fresh Demands as He Moves to Contest Top Political Seat
Nigeria

Breaking: Ex-President’s Son Makes Fresh Demands as He Moves to Contest Top Political Seat

by  Ezra Ukanwa
1 min read

Yusuf, son of former President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday seeks support of stakeholders and supporters of All Progressive Congress (APC) in his bid to contest the Daura/Sandamu/Mai’adua Federal Constituency seat in the House of Representatives in the 2027 general election.

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Yusuf visited Gov. Dikko Radda in Katsina on Wednesday to seek his support.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ezra Ukanwa avatar

Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He previously worked as a senior correspondent at Vanguard Newspapers. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944

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Muhammadu Buhari
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