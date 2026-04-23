Yusuf, son of former President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday seeks support of stakeholders and supporters of All Progressive Congress (APC) in his bid to contest the Daura/Sandamu/Mai’adua Federal Constituency seat in the House of Representatives in the 2027 general election.

Yusuf visited Gov. Dikko Radda in Katsina on Wednesday to seek his support.

Source: Legit.ng