Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the suspension took effect on July 30 under the principle of reciprocity

Morocco's embassies and consulates worldwide received instructions to stop processing visa confirmation letters for Taiwanese nationals

The dispute has disrupted travel and business exchanges between both countries as each side reviews its policy

Taiwan has suspended visa applications from Moroccan nationals following a decision by Rabat to stop processing travel authorisation letters for Taiwanese visitors, opening a fresh diplomatic dispute between the two countries.

Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the measure took effect on Thursday, July 30, under the principle of reciprocity. The ministry added that applications may still be considered in exceptional cases but confirmed the suspension had already disrupted travel and bilateral exchanges.

Taiwan suspends visa applications from Moroccan nationals after Rabat halted the processing of travel authorisation letters for Taiwanese citizens. Photo credit: SAM YEH/AFP

Source: Getty Images

How the Dispute Unfolded

The Moroccan government issued instructions directing its embassies and consulates across the world to stop accepting new visa confirmation letter applications from Taiwanese nationals. Morocco's embassy in Japan, which handles Taiwan-related applications given the absence of direct diplomatic ties, informed travel agencies of the halt on July 23, according to Business Insider.

Before the suspension, Taiwanese nationals travelling to Morocco for business or tourism were required to obtain a visa confirmation letter. Applications went through Morocco's embassy in Japan and were forwarded to Rabat for approval, after which successful applicants could collect a visa on arrival at a Moroccan airport. Travellers who secured confirmation letters before July 20 may still use them while those documents remain valid.

Taiwan's ministry has urged Morocco to restore the previous travel arrangements and said it would continue reviewing the policy before deciding on any further steps.

Taiwan and Morocco Visa Dispute: Broader Context

The visa dispute surfaced at the same time as King Mohammed VI marked 27 years on the throne, an occasion that drew congratulations from several foreign leaders recognising Morocco's economic growth and expanding diplomatic reach. Chinese President Xi Jinping was among those who sent messages to the monarch, a gesture that carried added weight given Morocco's support for the One-China policy and the kingdom's lack of formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan.

Separately, Morocco faced renewed pressure along its northern border, where a large number of migrants crossed into Ceuta, Spain's territory on the North African coast, overwhelming local services and prompting Madrid to deploy additional security personnel. More than 48,000 people reportedly returned to Morocco following the influx.

The Ceuta situation and the Taiwan visa row are unrelated incidents, but together they reflect the range of diplomatic and migration pressures Rabat is navigating as it deepens ties with partners across Africa, Europe, Asia and the Middle East through new investment, trade and security arrangements.

The diplomatic row between Taiwan and Morocco disrupts travel arrangements and business exchanges, with both sides reviewing their visa policies. Photo credit: Carlos R. Alvarez/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Saudi Arabia Bans 3 African Countries from Entering the Country

In a related development, Saudi Arabia has announced a temporary ban on travellers from three African countries as part of new measures aimed at preventing the spread of Ebola into the Kingdom.

The Saudi Public Health Authority (Weqaya) said the restrictions were introduced as a precaution following Ebola outbreaks reported in parts of Africa. Authorities maintained that Saudi Arabia has not recorded any confirmed Ebola case since 2019 and that its public health system remains on high alert.

Source: Legit.ng