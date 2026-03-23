Governor Seyi Makinde approves ₦10,000 monthly transportation allowance for civil servants working for the Oyo State government

Makinde announces that the allowance will take effect from April 2026, to ease rising transportation costs

The state Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Chairman, Kayode Martins, highlights petrol prices driving the need for financial relief for workers

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ibadan, Oyo State - Governor Seyi Makinde has approved a ₦10,000 monthly transportation allowance for workers in Oyo State.

Makinde said the allowance, which will take effect from April 2026, is part of measures to cushion the impact of rising petrol prices.

The Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Oyo State chapter, Kayode Martins, said the approval followed a formal request by labour leaders to address the increasing cost of transportation faced by workers.

As reported by The Nation, Martins made this known in a statement issued on Monday, March 23, 2026.

“Following the intervention and formal request made by the State Council of the NLC earlier today, the state government has approved a ₦10,000 transportation allowance for all workers.

“The newly approved allowance will take effect from April 2026, providing much-needed relief to workers grappling with rising transportation costs.”

The NLC leader explained that it is aimed at providing relief amid prevailing economic challenges.

He cited the fact that petrol currently sells between ₦1,320 and ₦1,330 per litre in the southwest state.

Martins further stated that the decision reflects ongoing advocacy by organised labour to mitigate the impact of increased living costs on workers.

The labour leader stated that further details on implementation would be communicated by the appropriate authorities.

Nigeria records highest petrol price increase

Recall that Nigeria recorded the world’s highest petrol price increase at 39.5% between February 23 and March 16, 2026.

The petrol price increase is driven by global oil market disruptions linked to Middle East tensions following the US/Israel-Iran war.

The surge placed Nigeria ahead of Laos, Australia, and Vietnam, and the United States as the country with the world’s highest petrol price increase.

Again, Dangote increases petrol price.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that again, Dangote Petroleum Refinery, located in the Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos State, decided to raise the gantry price of petrol.

The two new prices, which were announced within 24 hours, are expected to push retail pump prices higher nationwide.

The ongoing United States, Israel, Iran war has caused global crude oil prices to surge above $110 per barrel.

Source: Legit.ng