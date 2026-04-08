Breaking: ADC, PDP Leaders Unite Ahead of 2027 Election, Photos Trend
- Ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar, along with leaders of the factional ADC led by David Mark, and senior figures of the factional PDP under the leadership of Tanimu Turaki, are meeting
- The opposition leaders have arrived in Abuja, the venue of a crucial closed-door meeting to deliberate on key political developments and strategies
- Legit.ng understands that the meeting is aimed at exploring ways for opposition leaders to work together to challenge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2027 elections, a stakeholders’ meeting is currently underway in Abuja between a prominent faction of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and a leading group of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
The PDP shared the update on its official X (formerly Twitter) account on Wednesday afternoon, April 8, 2026, posting photos featuring former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, and factional ADC national leader, Senator David Mark.
The photos are available below via the X post:
Legit.ng reports that the opposition stakeholders’ meeting comes hours after Atiku, Mark, and Rotimi Amaechi, ex-minister of transportation, led a protest tagged ‘Occupy INEC’ in Abuja.
Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 poll; Rauf Aregbesola, a former governor of Osun State; Rabiu Kwankwaso, a former governor of Kano; and ex-senator Dino Melaye, were also among the protesters.
The demonstration was organised by leaders of the ADC to protest what they described as the “partisanship” of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
Per The Cable, protesters at the venue repeatedly chanted “Ojoro”, while holding placards and banners with inscriptions like ‘Tinubu, why are you afraid?’, ‘Judges must give justice’, ‘Tinubu, let democracy breathe’.
Protest: Kwankwaso slams INEC
Meanwhile, during the protest, Kwankwaso criticised INEC over its handling of the ADC leadership crisis, describing the electoral body as partisan and lacking neutrality.
The influential northern politician said:
“Today (Wednesday, April 8), I joined fellow coalition leaders and committed democrats to strongly condemn the blatant partisanship and compromised neutrality of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)."
Kwankwaso said the protest reflected growing concerns among opposition groups over the credibility of Nigeria’s electoral process.
He stated:
“The peaceful procession in Abuja united various opposition groups in a clear message: we will not stand idly by while our electoral umpire undermines the will of the people.”
Furthermore, he disclosed that opposition leaders would continue to monitor the activities of the electoral body closely.
Kwankwaso added via a post on X:
“We shall continue to closely monitor INEC’s activities and demand that it immediately returns to the path of impartiality, transparency, and professionalism so that democracy can thrive in Nigeria.”
Read more on ADC coalition:
- 2027 election: ADC responds to rumours INEC refused to recognise David Mark's new leadership
- 2027 election: Did Senator Abdulaziz Yar'Adua dump APC for ADC? Lawmaker speaks out
ADC chieftain favours Peter Obi
Legit.ng earlier reported that an ADC chieftain, Sylvester Edet Okon, claimed that Obi will clinch the ADC presidential ticket for the 2027 election.
Okon urged Atiku to step down for Obi, citing the turn of the presidency for the South.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.