Ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar, along with leaders of the factional ADC led by David Mark, and senior figures of the factional PDP under the leadership of Tanimu Turaki, are meeting

The opposition leaders have arrived in Abuja, the venue of a crucial closed-door meeting to deliberate on key political developments and strategies

Legit.ng understands that the meeting is aimed at exploring ways for opposition leaders to work together to challenge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2027 elections, a stakeholders’ meeting is currently underway in Abuja between a prominent faction of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and a leading group of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The PDP shared the update on its official X (formerly Twitter) account on Wednesday afternoon, April 8, 2026, posting photos featuring former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde, and factional ADC national leader, Senator David Mark.

ADC and PDP leaders, including Atiku, Seyi Makinde, and Senator David Mark, meet in Abuja for a stakeholders’ discussion ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Seyi Makinde, Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

The photos are available below via the X post:

Legit.ng reports that the opposition stakeholders’ meeting comes hours after Atiku, Mark, and Rotimi Amaechi, ex-minister of transportation, led a protest tagged ‘Occupy INEC’ in Abuja.

Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 poll; Rauf Aregbesola, a former governor of Osun State; Rabiu Kwankwaso, a former governor of Kano; and ex-senator Dino Melaye, were also among the protesters.

The demonstration was organised by leaders of the ADC to protest what they described as the “partisanship” of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Per The Cable, protesters at the venue repeatedly chanted “Ojoro”, while holding placards and banners with inscriptions like ‘Tinubu, why are you afraid?’, ‘Judges must give justice’, ‘Tinubu, let democracy breathe’.

Protest: Kwankwaso slams INEC

Meanwhile, during the protest, Kwankwaso criticised INEC over its handling of the ADC leadership crisis, describing the electoral body as partisan and lacking neutrality.

The influential northern politician said:

“Today (Wednesday, April 8), I joined fellow coalition leaders and committed democrats to strongly condemn the blatant partisanship and compromised neutrality of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)."

Rabiu Kwankwaso, Rauf Aregbesola, David Mark, and Dino Melaye lead Abuja protest against Prof Joash Amupitan-led INEC over electoral credibility. Photo credit: INEC Nigeria

Source: Facebook

Kwankwaso said the protest reflected growing concerns among opposition groups over the credibility of Nigeria’s electoral process.

He stated:

“The peaceful procession in Abuja united various opposition groups in a clear message: we will not stand idly by while our electoral umpire undermines the will of the people.”

Furthermore, he disclosed that opposition leaders would continue to monitor the activities of the electoral body closely.

Kwankwaso added via a post on X:

“We shall continue to closely monitor INEC’s activities and demand that it immediately returns to the path of impartiality, transparency, and professionalism so that democracy can thrive in Nigeria.”

Read more on ADC coalition:

ADC chieftain favours Peter Obi

Legit.ng earlier reported that an ADC chieftain, Sylvester Edet Okon, claimed that Obi will clinch the ADC presidential ticket for the 2027 election.

Okon urged Atiku to step down for Obi, citing the turn of the presidency for the South.

Source: Legit.ng