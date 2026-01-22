Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has reassured his loyalty to the PDP amid speculations of switching to the APC

Makinde calls for bipartisan collaboration to address Nigeria's challenges and emphasises national interest over party politics

Mixed reactions from Nigerians following Makinde's visit to President Tinubu signal ongoing political tensions in the country

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has addressed the insinuation that he may be planning to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general election.

The governor, who had met the president at the presidential villa in Abuja on Thursday, January 22, said that he is comfortable in the PDP and dismissed the insinuation that he would soon join others who have crossed over to the ruling party.

Why Makinde visited Tinubu

According to Makinde, the country needs a bipartisan approach to solving its current challenges, and he was at the presidential villa in the interest of the country and not about party matters.

His statement reads:

"I'm comfortable with the PDP, and again, we may have issues where you need a bipartisan approach where it won't be an issue of maybe APC talking alone or PDP talking alone, where we will have to look at what is the best foot forward, you know, in the interest of our nation. So when you get to that junction, we need everybody on board."

The meeting is coming against the background of the ongoing political alignment and realignments as key actors have started strategic consultations ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Makinde, one of the four remaining PDP governors, is still standing with the leading opposition amid defections to the ruling APC. It is widely believed that the Oyo governor is nursing a presidential ambition and positioned himself to be the PDP flagbearer in the 2027 general elections.

Nigerians react as Makinde visit Tinubu

Meanwhile, Nigerians have started expressing mixed reactions to the governor's visit to Tinubu. Below are some of their reactions:

Koyum Isiaq expressed his admiration for the governor:

"What I admired so much about SM is his strong belief that there will be a resolution in the ongoing PDP internal issues, left for someone else of his calibre, he really would've defected easily and would still attain the highest order in the Oyo APC structure. You have my respect, sir."

Saheed Olawale faulted those comparing Makinde to Tinubu:

"See the person some of you are comparing to Tinubu."

Idris Aminu prayed for Tinubu:

"May Mr. President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu succeed."

Ola Omo Akin mocked the governor:

"Seyi-folden. He won’t fold ke. Fayose really demystified Makinde with just a revelation."

Bee referred to the governor's rift with Wike:

"The Ehh Ehhh pauses in his demeanour clearly are as deceptive and genuinely dishonest. We are all born with different leadership qualities, and because of a $1 Million contract years ago, you changed and wanted to bring down a leader, @GovWike, you clearly know has stronger fundamentals."

INEC decides on PDP crisis

Legit.ng earlier reported that INEC has disclosed its position on the crisis rocking the opposition PDP, which is now into two factions controlled by Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde and FCT Minister Nyesom Wike.

The electoral body made the position while speaking on the requestion of the legal representatives of a faction, Akintayo Balogun & Co.

Recall that the PDP has been facing an internal crisis since the outcome of the 2023 general election, where the party lost to President Bola Tinubu.

