President Bola Tinubu is reportedly holding separate meetings with Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo and his counterpart in Plateau, who recently dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Caleb Mutfwang, at the presidential villa in Abuja.

The two governors were said to have arrived at the presidential villa separately. The Plateau governor was said to have arrived at the State House around 3:00 p.m, while Makinde came at about 3:30 p.m.

According to The Punch, the meeting is coming against the background of the ongoing political alignment and realignments as key actors have started strategic consultations ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Makinde, one of the four remaining PDP governors, is still standing with the leading opposition amid defections to the ruling APC. It is widely believed that the Oyo governor is nursing a presidential ambition and positioned himself to be the PDP flagbearer in the 2027 general elections.

On the other hand, Governor Mutfwang recently joined the growing list of opposition leaders who have crossed to the ruling APC. The meeting would be the first of its kind between Tinubu and Mutfwang since the latter officially defected to the ruling party. Recently, Tinubu has held a series of meetings with governors across party lines.

The Thursday meeting is also coming amid the allegation by former Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti that Makinde has been ungrateful to President Tinubu. Claiming that the Oyo governor received N50 billion relief fund from the presidency for the Ibadan explosion.

Governor Makinde has denied the allegation, saying that what Tinubu's government gave Oyo state was N30 billion and that only N4 billion was spent, while others were kept in bank security.

