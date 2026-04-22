CETDI has warned of AI misuse threatening Nigeria's political integrity ahead of the 2027 elections

The coalition urged the federal government to classify AI blackmail as a national security threat and cyber-terrorism

CETDI listed vulnerable leaders include President Bola Tinubu and key figures within Nigeria's political landscape

Abuja, FCT - As Nigeria gears up for the 2027 elections, the Coalition for Ethical Technology and Democratic Integrity (CETDI) has expressed grave concerns about the growing, dangerous misuse of Artificial Intelligence (AI) against Nigerian political leaders and private individuals.

The coalition also called on the federal government and the security agencies to urgently criminalise the trend by "recognising AI-generated blackmail as a national security threat and classifying it as a form of cyber-terrorism."

A coalition has raised concerns over the growing misuse of AI in Nigeria, warning that deepfake videos and fake content could threaten the credibility of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: CETDI

Source: UGC

The group, also known as the Citizens' Watch Group, made the call on Wednesday, April 22, during a press conference in Abuja.

Abdullahi Haruna Haruspice, the convener of the coalition, said the recent advancements in AI technology, particularly the emergence of hyper-realistic “deepfake” images, videos, and audio, have introduced a dangerous dimension to cybercrime and political manipulation.

According to him, if the trend is left unchecked, the emerging threat could severely erode public trust, trigger unnecessary political crises, damage reputations, and undermine the credibility of Nigeria's democratic institutions and electoral processes.

He said:

"What was once considered science fiction has now become a credible and immediate threat to Nigeria's democratic stability, especially as the nation approaches the 2027 general elections.

"The Coalition has received credible intelligence and observed troubling patterns suggesting that both local and foreign actors are deploying AI-generated content to blackmail, defame, and destabilise prominent individuals in Nigeria's political and governance space. Those at heightened risk include senior government officials, public figures, and individuals within and around the Presidency."

AI manipulation: Coalition lists political leaders vulnerable

According to the coalition, those among those considered vulnerable are:

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Seyi Tinubu

Dr Samuel Ogbuku, managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC)

PDP chieftain Otunba Segun Showunmi

FCT minister Nyesom Wike

NNPC GMD Bashir Bayo Ojulari

INEC chairman Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan (SAN)

Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola; and several other key actors in the current administration.

"These AI-generated materials are not harmless fabrications," the coalition warned.

They are deliberately designed to depict false and damaging scenarios, including fabricated scandals, fraudulent activities, and manipulated statements, with the intent to extort, intimidate, mislead the public, and influence political outcomes. The sophistication of these tools makes detection extremely difficult without specialised forensic capabilities."

Fake AI-generated content: Coalition lists what FG should do.

While urging all Nigerians to remain vigilant, verify information before sharing, and resist the spread of unverified or suspicious content, the coalition called for immediate actions. It asked the federal government to:

1. Recognise AI-generated blackmail as a national security threat and classify it as a form of cyber-terrorism.

2. Introduce urgent legislative and executive measures to criminalise malicious deepfake content

3. Invest in detection technologies and public awareness campaigns

4. Direct public office holders to strengthen digital security and verification systems

5. Direct law enforcement agencies to investigate and prosecute offenders

The coalition added that political actors must refrain from using AI tools for malicious purposes. It further noted that its call is not intended to create panic but to raise necessary awareness and prompt decisive action.

"The misuse of AI for blackmail and disinformation represents a clear and present danger to Nigeria's democracy," the coalition added.

Source: Legit.ng