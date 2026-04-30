Obi and Kwankwaso supporters have merged structures into the OK Movement ahead of the 2027 elections race

Movement leaders have vowed to unite Nigerians across divides to drive the national renewal agenda effort

The coordinator in Anambra claimed that combined Obi and Kwankwaso votes have been projected to deliver a 2027 victory

Peter Obi's supporters have suggested that the coming together of Obi and Kwankwaso's groups to form what is called the OK Movement is going to cause a tsunami in Nigeria in 2027.

New claim emerges from Obidient movement ahead of the 2027 general election race. Photo: peterobi

Source: Twitter

As the 2027 presidential election approaches, supporters of former Anambra governor Peter Obi and those of ex-Kano governor Rabiu Kwankwaso have collapsed their structures into the OK Movement.

A statement signed by Justin Ijeh, the National Publicity Secretary, said that the two groups believe that national renewal is not the task of a single tribe, but the duty of a united people.

The new movement has vowed to unite Nigerians across divides to confront hardship, restore accountable leadership, and drive a decisive national rebirth.

The statement read,

“Nigeria stands at a defining crossroads. Today, as our people endure the weight of unprecedented economic hardship, the soaring cost of living, and the persistent shadow of insecurity, the Obi–Kwankwaso (OK) Movement formally announces the unveiling of its national and state structures."

“This is more than a political milestone; it is the birth of a coordinated, nationwide engine for systemic reform and national rebirth."

“We recognise the exhaustion felt in every Nigerian household. From the farmer unable to harvest in safety to the entrepreneur stifled by a volatile economy, the struggle is real. Yet, in this moment of darkness, the OK Movement stands as a beacon of resolute hope."

“Our mission is anchored in a singular, unwavering conviction: Nigeria will be OK. We do not offer mere rhetoric; we offer a structured, disciplined pathway towards a country that works, not for the few, but for every citizen.

“The OK Movement is a home for all well-meaning Nigerians. We reject the tired politics of tribalism, regionalism, and religious sentiment that have long been used to keep our people divided while the nation falters.

“Our strength lies in our diversity, and our progress depends on our unity. We are mobilising from the grassroots to the capital, fostering a shared identity built on integrity, competence, and the collective responsibility to rescue our future. We believe that national renewal is not the task of a single tribe, but the duty of a united people."

“Our vision is deeply rooted in the highest aspirations of our land. We are guided by the profound prayer found in the third stanza of our National Anthem: ‘Oh God of all creation, grant this our one request. Help us to build a nation where no man is oppressed, and so, with peace and plenty, Nigeria may be blessed.’"

Obidient movement says two forces could shape an “automatic” outcome in the 2027 presidential race. Photo: kwankwasoRM

Source: Twitter

“This is not merely a lyric; it is our blueprint. We seek to build a Nigeria where justice is a right, not a privilege, a nation where ‘plenty’ is shared through economic stability, and ‘peace’ is secured through decisive leadership."

“This is an open invitation to every Nigerian who believes that our current reality need not be our final destiny."

“Through solidarity, purposeful leadership, and the courage to demand better, we will prevail. The structures are set. The vision is clear. The movement is here. Together, we will make Nigeria OK.”

Coordinator links 2023 votes to 2027 strategy

Meanwhile, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng correspondent on Thursday, April 23, in Awka, the state capital, coordinator of the Obidient Movement in the state, Comrade Charles Obiora Anueyiagu, said that the coming together of the two major support groups will pull the needed northern and southern votes.

He said, "In the 2023 election, Peter Obi scored 6 million and a fraction of votes. Obi got over 8 million votes, which they denied him, and gave him only 6 million and some fraction votes. In that election, Rabiu Kwankwaso scored one million and a fraction votes. If you add the two, it is already over eight million votes."

"The experience of the 2023 presidential election taught us some lessons. We've graduated in experience. I believe that the two forces coming together now will lead to automatic salvaging of the country, which will bring positive results that will, in turn, give Nigeria good leadership."

"Obidient and Kwankwasian Movements are strong independent bodies. Both are for the same purpose, which is to give Nigeria good governance. Governance that will be a departure from the present government that frustrates the people they govern."

Prophet lists governors likely to lose 2027 polls

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Prophet Elijah Ayodele of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church warned that some state governors may face defeat in the 2027 general elections.

He specifically mentioned Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Sokoto, Kano, and Kaduna, saying not all serving governors would “smile after the elections.”

Source: Legit.ng