NiMet forecasts mixed weather with sunshine, cloud cover, and thunderstorms across Nigeria on June 9, 2026

Northern states to experience sunny mornings followed by thunderstorms and rain in the afternoon

Residents advised to take precautions against strong winds and potential flooding during thunderstorms

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has forecast a mix of sunshine, cloud cover and thunderstorms across several parts of the country on Tuesday, 9 June 2026.

According to the weather outlook, northern states are expected to experience mostly sunny conditions in the morning, with isolated thunderstorms and light rainfall likely in parts of Taraba State.

Full list: NiMet Mentions Nigerian states That'll Experience Rainfall, Thunderstorm, "Be prepared."

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Later in the day, moderate thunderstorms and rainfall are forecast in Kano, Jigawa, Borno, Kaduna, Gombe, Bauchi, Adamawa and Taraba states.

NiMet stated:

“Thunderstorms with moderate rainfall are expected in parts of Kano, Jigawa, Borno, Kaduna, Gombe, Bauchi, Adamawa, and Taraba States.”

Rain likely in central region

In the North-Central region, cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine are expected in the morning, while parts of Benue and Plateau states may experience light rain.

By afternoon and evening, thunderstorms accompanied by moderate rainfall are expected in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nasarawa, Niger, Kwara, Plateau, Benue and Kogi states.

The agency advised residents in low-lying areas to remain alert as temporary flooding could occur in some locations.

Southern states to experience widespread rainfall

NiMet also predicted cloudy conditions across the South, with chances of morning rainfall in Rivers, Lagos, Akwa Ibom and Cross River states.

Widespread thunderstorms and moderate rainfall are expected across most southern states later in the day.

Residents urged to take precautions

The agency warned that strong winds could precede rainfall and advised residents to avoid sheltering under trees or near electric poles during thunderstorms.

Motorists were urged to drive cautiously, while airlines were advised to obtain regular weather updates for safe flight operations.

NiMet lists states to experience heavy downpour

NiMet lists states to experience heavy rainfall Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has forecast thunderstorms and moderate rainfall across many parts of the country on Thursday, June 4. It further warned residents to prepare for possible disruptions.

The weather agency, which shared the forecast on its official X handle, stated that several northern states would begin the day with sunny conditions before thunderstorms develop later. According to NiMet, states such as Taraba, Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara, and Kaduna may experience light thunderstorms in the morning.

Source: Legit.ng