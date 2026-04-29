Pastor Johnson Suleman has questioned President Bola Tinubu’s bid for re-election in 2027, citing Nigeria’s worsening economic and security challenges

Speaking during a viral sermon in Edo State, the cleric criticised the administration’s performance and urged leaders to deliver tangible results

Suleman stressed that Nigerians are not asking for too much, calling on the government to at least resolve one major national problem

The senior pastor and general overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International, Johnson Suleman, has openly questioned President Bola Tinubu’s plan to seek re-election in 2027.

His remarks come at a time when Nigeria is grappling with worsening economic pressures, rising insecurity, and other pressing national challenges.

Pastor Johnson Suleman questions Tinubu’s re-election bid as Nigeria faces economic crisis and insecurity. Photo credit: officialABAT/ApostleSuleman/x

Source: Twitter

According to PREMIUM TIMES, governors, elders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), and political heavyweights across several states have already endorsed Mr Tinubu for a second term.

Suleman’s viral sermon in Edo state

Speaking during a Sunday service in Auchi, Edo State, in a sermon titled “Power to Get Wealth”, Suleman criticised the administration’s performance. A video of his message went viral on Tuesday.

He said:

“If people rig themselves into power, let it be clear that they rig. Not that you voted for them. Let the judgment be on them that they rig. For the first four years, somebody did nothing, and you want to vote for him again? The first term is when people really work. If you fail like this in the first term, what are you going to come back to do again? All this nonsense.”

Criticism beyond Tinubu’s government

The cleric clarified that his criticism was not limited to Mr Tinubu’s administration. He recalled speaking out against former President Goodluck Jonathan during the Chibok girls’ abduction, noting that officials at the time applauded his boldness.

He argued that Nigeria’s political system is plagued by corruption and “selection” rather than genuine elections, making it difficult for ordinary citizens to participate meaningfully.

“Just one thing right”

Suleman stressed that Nigerians are not asking for too much, urging the government to at least solve one major problem.

“Get one thing right. Nigerians are not asking for too much. If you can’t get power, give us security. If you can’t provide security, let us buy things cheaply. Just do one thing right.”

He lamented the rising cost of living, pointing to the dollar’s surge from ₦460 to ₦1,500 and the persistent fuel crisis.

Balanced praise and criticism

The pastor emphasised that he is not biased, stating that he commends the government when it performs well. He cited examples such as subsidised transportation and temporary improvements in the naira’s value.

“If it’s good, I will talk. If it’s bad, I will talk. I’m not at a party. I will say it. If you do well, I will come out and commend you.”

Diaspora concerns

Suleman also highlighted why many Nigerians move abroad, stressing that safety rather than wealth is the main reason. He explained that professionals often accept lower-paying jobs overseas simply to live in a secure environment.

“There are people abroad today who are not abroad because they want too much wealth. It’s because they want safety. That’s why somebody can leave as a medical doctor and become a taxi driver abroad."

Pastor Johnson Suleman’s comments reflect growing public frustration over Nigeria’s economic and security challenges. His message depicts the demand for accountability and performance as the nation approaches the 2027 presidential election.

Johnson Suleman highlights rising fuel prices and naira depreciation as evidence of government failure. Photo credit: ApostleSuleman/x

Source: Instagram

Ebuka Songs reacts to Tinubu's campaign billboard

Legit.ng earlier reported that Gospel singer Ebuka Songs has strongly criticised the “Expect More” campaign billboards associated with President Bola Tinubu.

These billboards, which have appeared in different parts of Nigeria, carry a message suggesting that citizens should look forward to more benefits from the government.

Source: Legit.ng