Tinubu’s Spokesperson Reacts to Post Claiming President is Seriously Ill
- The presidency has denied claims of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's serious illness amid social media speculation
- President Tinubu's key aide labelled controversial social media "irresponsible and baseless" in a public rebuttal
- Concerns had been raised about Nigeria's leadership stability if Tinubu, 73, were unable to complete his term
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
FCT, Abuja - The presidency on Thursday night, February 26, said there is no truth in reports that President Bola Tinubu is sick.
Legit.ng reports that Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to President Tinubu on information and strategy, stated this while reacting to a post by a well-followed social media user, @MikeArnoldTruth.
Presidency refutes 'Tinubu illness' claims
@MikeArnoldTruth had claimed that President Tinubu "confidential sources say Nigeria's president is seriously ill". The online user alleged Tinubu is battling "advanced cancer -- at least stage three," adding that the recent Paris trips are for medical purposes.
@MikeArnoldTruth's tweet reads:
"Now the part that should keep every Nigerian awake at night: If Tinubu doesn't finish his term, Kashim Shettima becomes president. No election. Nobody votes. It just happens. Nobody voted for Shettima — he was the transaction Tinubu made with the North to slime his way into office. A bone thrown to buy a crown.
"Nigeria has been here before. Yar'Adua died. Goodluck Jonathan stepped in, governed with honour, was declared the loser of the election, and walked away to save his country from the fire. The world respected him."
He concluded:
"The president is wasting away. His wife is running the room. His spymaster got spied on and kept the job. Bugsy and the Shambassador have a 2031 campaign running on your money. And the VP nobody elected is one medical report away from the most dangerous unelected presidency in African history."
Tinubu's aide slams govt critic
Clearly unimpressed with the critic's post, Tinubu's spokesman wrote on his verified X:
"Hatchet man. Rumour monger. Very irresponsible and baseless post."
Meanwhile, President Tinubu has been meeting key stakeholders in Nigeria.
On Tuesday, February 24, the president met with the Progressive Governors Forum, as well as former government officials, in a meeting attended by the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).
Also, on Thursday, February 26, Akwa Ibom governor, Umo Eno, visited President Tinubu at the presidential villa in Abuja.
During the meeting, the governor briefed the president on developments and the general state of affairs in Akwa Ibom.
Tinubu appoints board members for NISO
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu appointed executive and non-executive board members for the newly established Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO).
Adesegun Olugbade is the board chairman, while Engineer Abdu Mohammed Bello has been appointed managing director (MD).
The president appointed executive directors: Engineer Nafisatu Asabe Ali for Systems Operation, Engineer Shehu Abba-Aliyu for Systems Planning, Edmund Eje for Market Operations, and Babajide Ibironke for Finance and Corporate Services.
