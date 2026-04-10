Reverend Solomon Emeka Eliyah has prophesied Peter Obi's potential victory in Nigeria's 2027 presidential election

Rev. Eliyah's new prophecy warns of severe consequences if the upcoming election experiences rigging

The Southeast-based cleric called for prayers to ensure a free, fair, and peaceful election in Africa’s largest democracy

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Aba, Abia state - Reverend Solomon Eliyah of the Throne of Eliyah’s Ministry in Abia state has prophesied that, if the 2027 presidential election is free and fair without rigging, African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain Peter Obi stands a chance of becoming Nigeria’s president.

In a video posted on his verified Facebook page and sighted by Legit.ng on Thursday, April 9, Rev. Eliyah predicted that power would change hands in the 2027 elections.

Reverend Solomon Eliyah prophesies that Peter Obi could become Nigeria’s president in 2027 if the election is free and fair, predicting a possible change of power. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Cleric's prophecy favours Peter Obi

The video was captioned: '(PROPHECY) 2027: PRAY THAT POWER WILL CHANGE HAND.'

His words:

“God is telling me something that I have never believed. But I believe because it is the word of God.

“2027 election is going to be bigger and more powerful than the political power of APC. The only problem the APC have is Peter Obi. Listen, 2027, Peter Obi is on top.

“Listen, 2027 election, it is not about Peter Obi alone. Any mistake of rigging, something that has never happened, will happen in this country. This is the message I have.

“2027 election, Peter Obi is on top. Not only be on top, Peter Obi is the structure of leadership. It has been approved divinely, but the attacks are everywhere. They have seen it, and they are trying their possible best to 'neutralise' him, but the eyes of the wise are open. The eyes of the world powers are open.”

Reverend Solomon Eliyah lauds Peter Obi as "the structure of leadership." Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

The cleric added:

“So, my people are afraid to strike. They are afraid to do their will. It would look like election, it’s not gonna be an election. But the masses will disagree in agreement. So pray that at the end, there would be power to change hands, to a newer hand, that people will accept. This is the word of the Lord.”

Reverend Eliyah’s full video can be viewed below via Facebook.

Read more on Peter Obi:

Eliyah foresees Obi landslide victory

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Rev. Eliyah prophesied that Nigerian presidential hopeful Obi would secure 70 per cent of the total votes in the 2027 presidential election.

Eliyah also predicted that the election results would face legal challenges, stating that he saw the outcome being “announced in the court.”

Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.

Source: Legit.ng