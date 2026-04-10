2027 Election: "Peter Obi is on Top," Prominent Cleric Releases Fresh Prophecy
- Reverend Solomon Emeka Eliyah has prophesied Peter Obi's potential victory in Nigeria's 2027 presidential election
- Rev. Eliyah's new prophecy warns of severe consequences if the upcoming election experiences rigging
- The Southeast-based cleric called for prayers to ensure a free, fair, and peaceful election in Africa’s largest democracy
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
Aba, Abia state - Reverend Solomon Eliyah of the Throne of Eliyah’s Ministry in Abia state has prophesied that, if the 2027 presidential election is free and fair without rigging, African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain Peter Obi stands a chance of becoming Nigeria’s president.
In a video posted on his verified Facebook page and sighted by Legit.ng on Thursday, April 9, Rev. Eliyah predicted that power would change hands in the 2027 elections.
Cleric's prophecy favours Peter Obi
The video was captioned: '(PROPHECY) 2027: PRAY THAT POWER WILL CHANGE HAND.'
His words:
“God is telling me something that I have never believed. But I believe because it is the word of God.
“2027 election is going to be bigger and more powerful than the political power of APC. The only problem the APC have is Peter Obi. Listen, 2027, Peter Obi is on top.
“Listen, 2027 election, it is not about Peter Obi alone. Any mistake of rigging, something that has never happened, will happen in this country. This is the message I have.
“2027 election, Peter Obi is on top. Not only be on top, Peter Obi is the structure of leadership. It has been approved divinely, but the attacks are everywhere. They have seen it, and they are trying their possible best to 'neutralise' him, but the eyes of the wise are open. The eyes of the world powers are open.”
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The cleric added:
“So, my people are afraid to strike. They are afraid to do their will. It would look like election, it’s not gonna be an election. But the masses will disagree in agreement. So pray that at the end, there would be power to change hands, to a newer hand, that people will accept. This is the word of the Lord.”
Reverend Eliyah’s full video can be viewed below via Facebook.
Read more on Peter Obi:
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- Did Kwankwaso agree to be Peter Obi’s running mate in 2027? Here is what we know
- JAMB 2026: Peter Obi speaks out for UTME candidates over alleged system failures in Nigeria
- How Tinubu allegedly made Peter Obi a very wealthy man, Reno Omokri speaks
Eliyah foresees Obi landslide victory
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Rev. Eliyah prophesied that Nigerian presidential hopeful Obi would secure 70 per cent of the total votes in the 2027 presidential election.
Eliyah also predicted that the election results would face legal challenges, stating that he saw the outcome being “announced in the court.”
Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.