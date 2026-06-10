A video of a man sharing his heartbreaking DNA ordeal with Biola Adebayo has gone viral on social media

The man recounted how his wife admitted he was not the father of their four children after more than 20 years

He also opened up on the aftermath of her revelation, stirring reactions from many, including celebrities

A Nigerian man identified as Mr Lateef has gone viral on social media over his public confession regarding the paternity of his four children.

Speaking with actress Biola Adebayo in her latest episode of Talk To B podcast, the man recounted his sad experience with betrayal and loss after his wife allegedly admitted that he was not their biological father of their four children, whom he had raised and financially supported for more than twenty years.

Man recounts how his wife dared him to go for DNA test in a new video with Biola Adebayo. Credit: biolabayo

Source: Instagram

In the video, which has gone viral, the emotional man disclosed that his wife confessed to him that their four children belonged to her ex-boyfriend while daring him to conduct a DNA test to prove their paternity.

Mr Lateef recounted that the children later cut him off despite his past role as their sole provider.

He also explained that he chose not to conduct a DNA test as he decided to let the children be.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that actor Abdul Salam Taofeek revealed the most painful chapter of his life, recounting how betrayal within his marriage left him devastated.

He narrated how she disappeared while nine months pregnant with their fifth child, only for him to later discover she had secretly done an introduction ceremony with another man.

Actress Biola Bayo's latest podcast about man's DNA ordeal leaves many talking. Credit: biolabayo

Source: Instagram

The video of the man sharing his DNA ordeal with Biola Adebayo is below:

Reactions trail man's DNA ordeal

The video has since sparked reactions among Nigerians and celebrities, with many expressing concerns for the man over his loss.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read them below:

do2dtun commented:

"This is so heartbreaking but am glad he chose himself now. It’s hard but it’s be best. Sadly something is lost within him. It will take the grace of God to trust anyone not to talk of another woman ever again."

kemity commented:

"Men also face a lot they are not just a story teller like woman 😢😢 this break me."

1st_ebunoluwa reacted:

"This man looks like a street man ,for a street guy to be this broken ,for him to have sacrificed that much ,based on his words ,Olagbara gan ni oo . Na man he be."

this.is.seun commented:

"Before you ask the kind of man or husband he was, remember you have a brother or uncle ooo…so please no judgement."

sure_heaven said:

"With the little experience I’ve had in this life, I won’t judge until I hear from both sides. Therefore, let’s hear from the wife’s side too."

Biola Bayo shares why she interviewed Baba Ijesha

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Biola Adebayo publicly apologised after facing heavy criticism over her interview with actor Olanrewaju Omiyinka.

According to her, the idea for the interview came after Baba Ijesha reached out to her, expressing readiness to speak publicly.

She said her expectation was that he would use the opportunity to apologise or address the situation in a conciliatory manner.

Source: Legit.ng